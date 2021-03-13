March Lust List: Crime books, savoury cakes and coffee to power us through the month

This month's best releases as selected by the Heart Digital team. Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

Black Insomnia Coffee

This is four times stronger than average high street coffee. Picture: Black Insomnia Coffee

The caffeine fiends at Black Insomnia Coffee have come up with another body-jolting offering, with their Dark Roast Grounds brewing a richer and darker super-high caffeine kick.

It has 1105mg of caffeine in every 12oz standard sized mug, which is a staggering four times the strength of most high street brands!

It is made from Arabica and Robusta beans and has a nutty aroma and dark chocolatey aftertaste.

Where to buy: Black Insomnia Coffee, £14.99

The Locksmith

The intense crime thriller is out on March 18. Picture: Welbeck

Real life criminal Linda Calvey has served 18 years in prison, and was dubbed The Black Widow after all her husbands and lovers either ended up dead or in prison.

Now she brings her innate understanding of East London's shady criminal underworld to life in a new novel, based on good girl turned crime boss Ruby and her rise from poverty to lavish villas and dangerous deals in Marbs'.

With a foreword from crime fiction legend Martina Cole, this book will have you on the edge of your seat from the first page.

Where to buy: Released March 18, pre-order on Amazon, £10.99

Sushi cake

This is a sashimi-laced cake perfect for parties. Picture: Fakey Cakey

After twelve months of banana bread baking at home, it's no surprise that people are desperate to tuck in to a different sort of cake!

Enter Fakey Cakey, the brainchild of the chefs from London's Tokyo Diner, that uses delicious fresh sushi and sashimi to make a savoury cake that almost looks too good to eat.

With three sizes, from individual to serving 10-12 people, there is also a vegetarian option as well as traditional fish.

Where to buy: Tokyo Diner, prices from £11.99, (collection, or delivery available to certain London postcodes only)