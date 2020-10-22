Martin Lewis explains why you shouldn't leave the heating on low all day

The Money Saving Expert previously warned families against leaving their heating on all day.

As we head into the festive season, it’s fair to say the temperature has well and truly dropped.

And things are only set to get worse as Storm Brenda sweeps across the UK bringing lots of wind and rain.

But while we reach for a jumper and dig out a hot water bottle, Martin Lewis has previously explained why you should never keep the heating on all day.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning last year, the Money Saving Expert said it’s more energy efficient if you only use it when you need to.

He said: "They say it’s better to only put the heating on when you need it.

"You pay to pump energy in as and when is needed, and to keep pumping it in constantly isn’t efficient."

"Using a timer's best, because your thermostat is designed to turn your heating on and off to keep you home at the temperature you set it at. So in general I'd stick with that.”

However, for those people who are living in houses or flats which are prone to damp, they might have to turn the central heating on for longer.

He added: "There are some engineers who argue that keeping the heating on low with all the radiators on and the boiler down can work as it reduces condensation, which when the heating is turned off collects within the walls, and can help conduct heat outside the home - meaning you lose heat more quickly and so will lose heat more quickly and will use more energy as a result.

"So if your house is prone to that you may want to think about it."

This comes after the financial expert revealed how you can bag £125 of ‘free’ money to switch banks.

Writing in his weekly Money Saving Expert newsletter, he said: "Four banks currently pay, and two of them pay quickly enough for you to get it in plenty of time to boost your Christmas coffers.”

The money is offered to new customers for moving to specific bank accounts.

"It only takes seven working days and the banks do it all,” Martin continued.

“Switching your direct debit and standing orders over, closing your old account, and making sure any payments are forwarded."

The Natwest Reward account is a top player, paying £125 for a minimum monthly payment of £1,250.

HSBC has also matched this but with a minimum pay-in of £1.7k, while Club Lloyds is offering £100 and requires £1,500 a month.

