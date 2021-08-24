McDonald’s fans ‘devastated’ as branches run out of milkshakes and bottled drinks

McDonald's has run out of milkshakes across all stores. Picture: Alamy

McDonald’s has become the latest restaurant chain to be hit by supply issues.

It’s bad news for McDonald’s fans, as the chain is facing a nationwide shortage of milkshakes, caused by new EU immigration rules and Covid restrictions.

All 1,250 locations across the UK have been affected, while some restaurants have also run out of bottled drinks.

McDonald's is facing a supply shortage. Picture: Alamy

McDonald’s across England, Scotland and Wales have had to stop serving milkshakes this week, but bosses say they are “working hard to return these items to the menu as soon as possible”.

The shortage is thought to be caused by a shortage of lorry drivers, with a spokesperson telling The Independent: “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products. Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, and thank our customers for their continued patience. We are working hard to return these items to the menu as soon as possible.”

Fans have been left disappointed by McDonald's shortage. Picture: Alamy

One customer said on Twitter: “I just went to McDonalds – they’ve got no milkshakes and the fizzy drinks ‘might be flat’. What is going onnn?!”

Another disappointed fan shared a photo of an online order, showing the words 'sold out' next to every milkshake flavour.

A third added: “McDonald’s you don’t do bagels any more or breakfast wraps, you now have no milkshakes, Tropicana or bottled water...”

This comes after Nando's was forced to close around 50 restaurants last because of food shortages.

In response to complaints on social media, Nando’s replied: "The UK supply chain is having a bit of a [night]'mare right now.

"This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales."

They added: “We are doing everything we can to get the PERi-PERi back where it belongs – on your plates!”

A Nando’s spokesperson confirmed they were experiencing disruption, like many other retailers, due to staff shortages and Covid isolations.

“It is our intention to have all of our restaurants up and trading again from Saturday, as a result of the hard work behind the scenes,” they added.