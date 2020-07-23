Eating McDonald's without your partner is as bad as cheating, according to one in 10 people

23 July 2020, 18:23

McDonald's fans have some very shocking opinions on fast food
McDonald's fans have some very shocking opinions on fast food. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The shocking study reveals just how much people love their McDonald's.

It's hard to believe that a break-up could be caused by a McDonald's.

However, for some people, their partner sneaking off to get a Big Mac without them is grounds for separation.

A new study of 1,000 fast food fans has found just how much people love their regular McDonald's meals.

According to the research, one in 10 of people would consider their partner having a McDonald's without them as bad as cheating.

READ MORE: McDonalds has extended the breakfast menu hours in the UK until 11am

One in 20 shockingly confessed they would even break up with their partner if they went to the Drive-Thru without them
One in 20 shockingly confessed they would even break up with their partner if they went to the Drive-Thru without them. Picture: Getty

Of the 1,000 who were quizzed, one in 20 shockingly confessed they would even break up with their partner if they went to the Drive-Thru without them.

McDonald's fans were left yearning for the fast food restaurant's meals during the peak of lockdown, which meant huge queues when the chain reopened earlier this year.

Some people missed their McDonald's so much, they admitted that after months without fast food, they would take a Big Mac over a pay rise.

13 per cent said their first McDonald's after lockdown was better than their wedding day
13 per cent said their first McDonald's after lockdown was better than their wedding day. Picture: Getty

Regarding the moment they were reunited with nuggets, fries and burgers, 16 per cent said it was as good as the birth of their first child.

13 per cent said it was better than their wedding day.

The results only get more shocking, as one in 10 people said they would rather get rid of their phone than be parted from McDonald's again.

As well, half of the people in the study said they would rather give up alcohol if they were given the choice.

READ NOW: McDonald's reveal exactly how to recreate McMuffins and hash browns at home and it's so simple

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Some supermarkets have made changes to their loyalty schemes over lockdown

How supermarket loyalty card schemes have changed during lockdown: Sainsbury's Tesco, M&S and more

News

The couple wanted to name their son Lucifer as they thought it was "nice and unique"

Couple win battle to name son Lucifer after shock registrar reaction
The London home is on sale for £2.75m

London house from iconic Love Actually scene on sale for £2.75million
Spain has seen a rise in coronavirus cases

Coronavirus in Spain: Latest news, updates and cases as holidays resume

News

You will have to wear face masks while getting takeaways

Face masks in takeaways and sandwich shops will be compulsory from Friday

Trending on Heart

Are One Direction going to be announcing some big news today?

What are One Direction doing for their 10th anniversary and what is the big announcement?
Vogue Williams has given birth!

Heart's Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcome baby daughter

Celebrities

See Sally Carman and Joe Duttine's relationship timeline

Inside Coronation Street co-stars Joe Duttine and Sally Carman's real life romance
What happened to Nadia Jagessar from Indian Matchmaking?

What happened to Nadia Jagessar from Netflix's Indian Matchmaking? And is she still with Vinay or Shekah?
Ryan Thomas posted an incredible clip of his daughter singing

Ryan Thomas wows fans with clip of daughter Scarlett's incredible singing voice

Celebrities