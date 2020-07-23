Eating McDonald's without your partner is as bad as cheating, according to one in 10 people

McDonald's fans have some very shocking opinions on fast food. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The shocking study reveals just how much people love their McDonald's.

It's hard to believe that a break-up could be caused by a McDonald's.

However, for some people, their partner sneaking off to get a Big Mac without them is grounds for separation.

A new study of 1,000 fast food fans has found just how much people love their regular McDonald's meals.

According to the research, one in 10 of people would consider their partner having a McDonald's without them as bad as cheating.

One in 20 shockingly confessed they would even break up with their partner if they went to the Drive-Thru without them. Picture: Getty

Of the 1,000 who were quizzed, one in 20 shockingly confessed they would even break up with their partner if they went to the Drive-Thru without them.

McDonald's fans were left yearning for the fast food restaurant's meals during the peak of lockdown, which meant huge queues when the chain reopened earlier this year.

Some people missed their McDonald's so much, they admitted that after months without fast food, they would take a Big Mac over a pay rise.

13 per cent said their first McDonald's after lockdown was better than their wedding day. Picture: Getty

Regarding the moment they were reunited with nuggets, fries and burgers, 16 per cent said it was as good as the birth of their first child.

13 per cent said it was better than their wedding day.

The results only get more shocking, as one in 10 people said they would rather get rid of their phone than be parted from McDonald's again.

As well, half of the people in the study said they would rather give up alcohol if they were given the choice.

