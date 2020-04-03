McDonald's reveal exactly how to recreate McMuffins and hash browns at home and it's so simple

By Mared Parry

McDonald's has closed its doors for now, which has disappointed thousands of loyal customers, but they've recently revealed exactly how we can create our own versions of the McMuffin.

If you're desperately craving a McDonald's breakfast but (for obvious reasons) can't get your hands on one... You're in luck, as the food chain has made things a whole lot easier for us.

Many have tried and failed to recreate a number of the fast food chain's iconic combo meals, from burgers, fries and milkshakes to Happy Meals, no one can quite get it right.

You can now make your own in the kitchen at home. Picture: McDonalds

But now, we can get it exactly right when it comes to your morning fix as they've not only let us in on the recipe, but the cooking method too!

To make yourself (and the family) one, you'll need an English muffin, 75g sausage meat, two eggs, a slice of American cheese slices and a potato.

And we'd suggest prepping all the items first and cook them all together.

To start, season the sausage meat with salt and pepper and shape into balls before flattening into patties.

When you're ready to cook them, do so under a pre-heated grill for 6-7 minutes on each side.

While you're cooking the patties, you can get your eggs ready too.

Use frying egg rings and brush the inside of them with a little oil before placing into a small frying pan.

Then pour just enough water to cover the base of the pan and bring to the boil before cracking the eggs into the rings, covering and cooking for two to three minutes.

The potato is so you can make your very own hash browns... we're salivating at the thought!

Many have been trying it out already! Picture: Twitter

To do this, grate the potato in a bowl before adding one egg and salt and pepper for seasoning.

When cooking the hash browns, heat the oil in a pan then add in a spoonful of the potato mix and flatten in the pan to make small patties.

Fry until they're golden brown, assemble your breakfast and voila! You're done!