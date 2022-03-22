Optical illusion leaves people baffled as everyone sees different animals

Do you see a fish or a mermaid in this optical illusion? Picture: Twitter

This strange optical illusion has confused social media users, with many seeing something completely different.

An optical illusion has gone viral, with social media users divided over what they can see.

First posted on Twitter, the drawing was captioned: "If you're right-brained you'll see a fish. If you're left-brained you'll see a mermaid."

Unsurprisingly, an argument has broken out, with many people saying they see neither.

Instead, social media users can see a donkey, seal, kangaroo or aardvark.

“I thought it was a horse. What does THAT say about my brain,” wrote someone, while another person said: “If you turn it sideways, it’s a seal mermaid.”

A third person wrote: “I didn’t see either. I saw a donkey. I also saw someone say they see a manatee on it’s back which I then could see as well. But a mermaid or fish? No!”

While a fourth added: “My first thought was horse or donkey. I can also see a puffin, or maybe a penguin, sliding on its belly. But, then someone mentioned a seal & I can see that, too; or, a sea lion.”

And a fifth wrote: “I literally can only see a seal. I don't where y'all are getting kangaroos and donkeys.”

Plenty of celebrities have also got involved, with Piers Morgan claiming to see a donkey and cricketer Kevin Pietersen seeing it as a Kangaroo.

Stephen Fry said he saw a donkey first and then a seal, but not a fish or a mermaid.

Looking through all the comments, it seems as if no one can see a mermaid or fish.

The post claims that if you see a fish, you are right-brained - which means you are more creative or artistic.

But if you see a mermaid you are left-brained and more analytical and methodical. What if you can’t see either?