Optical illusion leaves people baffled as everyone sees different animals

22 March 2022, 13:25 | Updated: 22 March 2022, 15:15

Do you see a fish or a mermaid in this optical illusion?
Do you see a fish or a mermaid in this optical illusion? Picture: Twitter

This strange optical illusion has confused social media users, with many seeing something completely different.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An optical illusion has gone viral, with social media users divided over what they can see.

First posted on Twitter, the drawing was captioned: "If you're right-brained you'll see a fish. If you're left-brained you'll see a mermaid."

Unsurprisingly, an argument has broken out, with many people saying they see neither.

Instead, social media users can see a donkey, seal, kangaroo or aardvark.

Do you see a mermaid or a fish in this picture?
Do you see a mermaid or a fish in this picture? Picture: Twitter

“I thought it was a horse. What does THAT say about my brain,” wrote someone, while another person said: “If you turn it sideways, it’s a seal mermaid.”

A third person wrote: “I didn’t see either. I saw a donkey. I also saw someone say they see a manatee on it’s back which I then could see as well. But a mermaid or fish? No!”

While a fourth added: “My first thought was horse or donkey. I can also see a puffin, or maybe a penguin, sliding on its belly. But, then someone mentioned a seal & I can see that, too; or, a sea lion.”

And a fifth wrote: “I literally can only see a seal. I don't where y'all are getting kangaroos and donkeys.”

Plenty of celebrities have also got involved, with Piers Morgan claiming to see a donkey and cricketer Kevin Pietersen seeing it as a Kangaroo.

Stephen Fry said he saw a donkey first and then a seal, but not a fish or a mermaid.

Looking through all the comments, it seems as if no one can see a mermaid or fish.

The post claims that if you see a fish, you are right-brained - which means you are more creative or artistic.

But if you see a mermaid you are left-brained and more analytical and methodical. What if you can’t see either?

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Things are set to get very warm next month

UK weather: Britain set for heatwave next month with temperatures reaching 28C

News

A woman has opened up about refusing to use her grandson's name (stock image)

'I refuse to use my grandson's pretentious name - I call him "the baby" instead'
Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Have you ever noticed this about the iconic Disney classic?

Disney fans have just noticed a HUGE plot hole in Cinderella

The charity are bringing abandoned dogs across to the UK to re-home

Abandoned Ukrainian dogs looking for new homes in the UK

Trending on Heart

Selin and Anthony argued on Married at First Sight Australia

How Married At First Sight Australia's Selin and Anthony were 'living separate lives' during filming

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has reflected on being a young mum

Stacey Solomon opens up on being a mum at 17 in sweet video with son Zachary

Celebrities

Anne Hegerty has been forced to pull out of Beat The Chasers

The Chase's Anne Hegerty forced to pull out of entire Beat The Chasers series

TV & Movies

Emma Bunton and Tom Odell will be part of the Concert for Ukraine

Emma Bunton to host Concert for Ukraine, with Tom Odell added to confirmed line-up

Events

Meena is on trial in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans predict Meena Jutla’s lies will finally be exposed in court by secret witness

TV & Movies

Heart's No Filter series on Global Player

Heart's 'No Filter' series: Watch all episodes now on Global Player

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed her Spring themed house

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible Spring makeover of Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Dani Harmer has opened up about being unable to breastfeed her son

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer opens up about being unable to breastfeed in candid post

Celebrities

Dom was left upset on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia controversy over Domenica Calarco’s ‘leaked photo’

TV & Movies

The Dancing on Ice final is not on this week

Why is Dancing on Ice not on tonight and when is the final on ITV?

Dancing On Ice 2022

The best films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

11 films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared off the results of her mermaid bathroom transformation

Stacey Solomon shows off stunning shell sinks in her new mermaid bathroom

Celebrities

Frankie Bridge appears on Heart's new series No Filter

Frankie Bridge's honest bedtime routine that encourages her sons to speak about their feelings

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has donated £50,000 of his own money

Martin Lewis gives £50,000 of his own money after heartbreaking This Morning call-in

TV & Movies

The mum shared the incredible hack on TikTok

Mum installs indoor doorbells so she doesn't have to shout for her kids for dinner