The Moulin Rogue musical is officially coming to the UK and we can't wait

21 October 2019, 15:35 | Updated: 21 October 2019, 15:49

The musical is coming to the UK
The musical is coming to the UK. Picture: Getty

It's already proven to be a huge hit in the states and it's now making its way over to Blighty.

The huge musical production, Moulin Rogue! The Musical will soon be launching into London's West End and fans of the world-renowned show are over the moon.

The stage adaptation of Australian director Baz Luhrrman's 2001 film has already proven to be a hit in the States, as it's been running there since July 2018 and frequently sells out.

However, the UK will now be blessed with the performance, which tells the story of a lovesick songwriter and a cabaret performer at Paris' Moulin Rogue.

It won't be opening until 2021, but will be at the Picadilly Theatre in March of that year, with all of the same songs as the movie including Young Song, Elephant Love Medley and Come What May.

There will also be a modern flair on the musical as some pop songs will be added into the mix, like Katy Perry's Firework and Sia's Chandelier.

Aaron Tevin is currently starring in the Broadway version
Aaron Tevin is currently starring in the Broadway version. Picture: Getty

The musical is currently directed by Alex Timbers, choreographed by Sonya Tayeh, the musical direction and arrangements are by Justin Levine, set design by Derek McLane and Costumes by Catherine Zuber.

In New York, the entire theatre was redesigned to look like the inside of the Moulin Rogue and not just the stage, so hopefully that exciting element will be transferred to London too.

Tickets for the musical will be on sale soon at moulinrougemusical.com

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Treat yourself to a new look for over this festive season

Marks and Spencer are selling a jewellery advent calendar this Christmas for only £19.50

Fashion

The lush new collection has pieces perfect for winter

Kate Ferdinand reveals her brand new Very Autumn collection

Fashion

One mum was shocked at a watch she found

Horrified mum finds very rude design on £97 watch - but can you spot it?
Could this be the coldest October on record?

Bookies slash odds on this October being the coldest on record as temperatures plummet

Weather

Waitrose and John Lewis won't be selling crackers with plastic toys next year

Waitrose and John Lewis ban plastic toys in Christmas crackers

Trending on Heart

Olivia makes her first appearance as the Queen

The Crown season 3 trailer: Netflix's official trailer released debuting Olivia Colman as the Queen

TV & Movies

Ant and Dec

Ant and Dec break town in tears while meeting long lost family on DNA Journey

TV & Movies

How to give your skincare a boost this autumn

Prepping your skin to survive the autumn chill

Beauty

Fancy getting paid to watch Disney?

You can get paid to watch and review 30 Disney films in 30 days

TV & Movies

Sue Nicholls has spoken out about her scary fall

Coronation Street’s Sue Nicholls reveals she was written out of soap after nasty fall

TV & Movies