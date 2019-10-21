The Moulin Rogue musical is officially coming to the UK and we can't wait

The musical is coming to the UK. Picture: Getty

It's already proven to be a huge hit in the states and it's now making its way over to Blighty.

The huge musical production, Moulin Rogue! The Musical will soon be launching into London's West End and fans of the world-renowned show are over the moon.

The stage adaptation of Australian director Baz Luhrrman's 2001 film has already proven to be a hit in the States, as it's been running there since July 2018 and frequently sells out.

However, the UK will now be blessed with the performance, which tells the story of a lovesick songwriter and a cabaret performer at Paris' Moulin Rogue.

It won't be opening until 2021, but will be at the Picadilly Theatre in March of that year, with all of the same songs as the movie including Young Song, Elephant Love Medley and Come What May.

There will also be a modern flair on the musical as some pop songs will be added into the mix, like Katy Perry's Firework and Sia's Chandelier.

Aaron Tevin is currently starring in the Broadway version. Picture: Getty

The musical is currently directed by Alex Timbers, choreographed by Sonya Tayeh, the musical direction and arrangements are by Justin Levine, set design by Derek McLane and Costumes by Catherine Zuber.

In New York, the entire theatre was redesigned to look like the inside of the Moulin Rogue and not just the stage, so hopefully that exciting element will be transferred to London too.

Tickets for the musical will be on sale soon at moulinrougemusical.com