Moulin Rouge! The Musical coming to the West End this year

14 May 2021, 11:50 | Updated: 14 May 2021, 15:11

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

A Moulin Rouge! musical based on the beloved film is coming to London's West End this autumn.

If you're a fan of the 2001 film Moulin Rouge! (and who isn't?), we have some *very* good news.

A new musical based on the beloved Baz Luhrmann movie is coming to London's West End later this year, and we can hardly contain our excitement.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical comes from director Alex Timber, and will feature the same story as the film.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical coming to the West End this summer
Moulin Rouge! The Musical coming to the West End this summer. Picture: MR!TM US production

The show follows an aspiring writer named Christian, who falls in love with a dancer at Paris' Moulin Rouge named Satine.

Their love story is obstructed by Satine's boss, Harold Zidler, who pressures her to marry the Duke of Monroth whose money will keep the establishment running.

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical production in New York
The Moulin Rouge! The Musical production in New York. Picture: MR!TM US production

The production will take place at Piccadilly Theatre in London, with performances beginning on November 12 2021.

Priority booking will begin Monday 17 May 2021, with tickets on General Sale on Monday 24 May.

Moulin Rouge! starred Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor
Moulin Rouge! starred Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. Picture: Bazmark Productions

Director Alex said: "The last 12 months have proven uniquely challenging in engaging with performers as we look to cast the UK production. Nevertheless we have all been astounded by the perseverance and sheer talent of those we have seen, and I am excited to see the cast coming together. It feels great to finally be confirming our UK premiere dates. I am thrilled now that we can look forward to bringing Moulin Rouge! to life in London and to welcome our audiences."

Producer and CEO of Global Creatures, Carmen Pavlovic, added: "At its heart, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is about a group of artists fighting to keep their stage show alive. That element of the story has felt very real for us as a company, as we’ve contended with the Covid shutdown and delay to our UK premiere. But now we are so excited and so honoured to finally confirm that our show will form part of a revitalised West End. We cannot wait for the red windmill to start turning in London!"

Visit their website for more information

