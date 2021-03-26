Pretty Woman The Musical is officially returning to London's West End this summer

Pretty Woman The Musical will return to London's West End in July this year after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The adaptation of the hit 1990 film will start on July 8 at London's Savoy Theatre and will star Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will be returning to London's West End. Picture: PH

The musical is an adaptation of the film, meaning that fans of the original movie will be treated to some of the iconic lines and scenes.

The musical will feature direction and choreography from Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, known for his work on Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde and Hairspray.

The original score has been created by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

The musical will star Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis. Picture: PH

Pretty Woman: The Musical has been showing on Broadway in the US and has been received well by theatre fans.

Pretty Woman: The Musical stays true to the film's iconic scenes. Picture: PH

If you're not familiar with Pretty Woman – where have you been? – it tells the story of millionaire Edward Lewis, played by Richard Gere, and sex worker Vivian Ward, Julia Roberts, after they meet in unexpected circumstances.

After spending a night with Edward, played by Richard Gere, Vivian accepts an offer to stay with him for the entire week.

While at first a business deal, the pair's arrangement becomes increasingly difficult as they start to fall for one another.

'Big mistake – HUGE!'. Picture: PH

The musical will start showing from July 2021, and you can book tickets now.

