'A cafe worker handed me a dustpan and brush to clean up my baby's mess – should I be annoyed?'

A mum has asked whether it was unreasonable for the staff at the cafe to ask her to clean up after her baby.

One mum has been left questioning who was in the right and who was in the wrong after she was handed a dustpan and brush in a cafe to clean up after her baby.

The woman, who is unnamed, shared her story of Mumsnet, explaining that she, her friends and their babies visit the same cafe every week to catch up.

She said that during a recent visit to the cafe, she was handed a dustpan and brush by a member of staff at the eatery and asked to clear up after her baby.

The mum wrote: "I was packing up to leave (with a screaming overtired baby who is refusing to nap because of teething!) [and] she gave me a dustpan and brush and pointed at the few bit of food under her high chair and asked me to clean up after myself."

She added that this establishment advertises itself as a "very family friendly cafe".

"To make it clear, if she had made an unreasonable mess I would of course have cleaned it up", the woman went on, "But it was a few bits on the floor. I've offered to clean up in other cafes and they've said 'don't be silly, we'll do it!'."

The woman's own mother told her the staff were unreasonable and suggested she leave a negative review online for the cafe.

This led the mum to ask on the forum whether it really was unreasonable.

She wrote: "I'm torn because on the one side, I can see how it would be annoying for the staff.

"On the other hand, I don't bring cleaning materials with me and it's advertised as family friendly... which I would think would mean they're aware that babies make mess!"

So far, the responses have been mixed and while some people are shocked at the actions of the cafe worker, others think the mum should have cleaned up after her little one.

One fellow mum commented on the post: "It's very odd and certainly not something that's ever happened where I've been, but then I always tend to pick up the 'big bits' and then the rest can just be hoovered round. It's super odd to be handed a dustpan and brush!!!! But then how much mess was there?!!!"

On the other hand, there are parents that disagree, with one writing: "If they offer you the dust pan and brush and your baby made the mess with food I would clean it up before I left. Surely you sweep it up whilst baby still in highchair? It would take 1 minute to do it."

Another added: "You should have cleared up after your babies. I'm shocked how often I see people walking out leaving mess all over the floor. If an adult dropped food they'd pick it up. So you should do that for your baby too."

