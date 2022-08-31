Mum sparks debate after neighbour tells her kids to stop 'screaming'

A furious mum has asked for advice after her 'unreasonable neighbour' moaned at her kids.

Taking to Twitter, the woman called Angie posted a screenshot of the email she’d received one evening asking her kids to keep the noise down.

The message reads: “We are having company for dinner. Could you please have your kids cut out the loud whistling, squealing, screaming.

My children are literally home for 2.5 hours before bed each night. What gif is the appropriate response to this email? pic.twitter.com/dhE0Y7vKYc — Angie Evans (@AngieBEvans) August 30, 2022

“There is no need for it, it interferes with the use of our back yard.”

Angie added the caption: “My children are literally home for 2.5 hours before bed each night.

“What gif is the appropriate response to this email?”

It’s fair to say Twitter was completely divided by the message, with some agreeing the kids should keep the noise down.

“I got a somewhat friendlier note like this a while back,” someone replied, continuing: “Showed it to the kids. Asked them nicely to try to keep it down. Told the neighbor that I did that. That was about it.

“If kids quieted down, it was only a little. But never heard anything more about it.”

Another user agreed: “Your neighbour may have a point.”

A third person said: “They should’ve worded the email a little better instead of saying there’s no reason for the kids’ actions.

“I would appreciate it if somebody just came over and rang the doorbell, nicely saying, we’re having an outdoor dinner and could the kids play a little quieter.”

But others were less sympathetic, with someone else joking: “i think the proper response is to just give the kids musical instruments.”

Another Tweet read: “It’s so wild to me that for some people, the ambient sound of children laughing and playing is a grating irritant, instead of the most wholesome noise imaginable that takes you back to a simpler time…”