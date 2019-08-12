Mum who faked depression for NHS nose job is now crowdfunding for a £6,000 bum lift

Carla is desperate for a new bum. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Carla Bellucci is begging the public for help after the NHS refused to fit the bill

The mum who caused uproar after revealing she faked depression to get a free nose job on the NHS is now crowdfunding to raise money for a bum lift.

Carla Belucci, 37, is begging the public for help to raise the £6,000 required for the op - after the Health Service refused to fit the bill.

The mum-of-three told the Daily Star: "I really, really need a new bum."

I have to have a bum lift and I am out of work and I can’t pay for it myself and I so need a new bum.

"I need it for my mental health, for my self-esteem and it is just something that I need doing so bad and I know I can’t pay for it.

"The NHS definitely won’t pay for it this time.

Her JustGiving page, which has raised a total of £10, reads: "I am trying to raise funds to have a butt lift and implants.

"I really need £6,000 to have it done in a private clinic."

Brazilian bum lifts are dangerous procedures - with a death rate of 1 in 3,000 - but Carla insists that the risks don't bother her.

"I’m willing to do whatever it takes.

"Some people say it’s dangerous but then you’ve got to take risks to get anywhere.”

Carla recently caused huge controversy after claiming that she was encouraging her daughter to have plastic surgery because 'ugly people get nowhere'.

She told Closer magazine that her daughter "isn't the most academic of girls, so I don't really care about her education, unlike with my boys.

"She will need to rely on her looks to get on in life so she will need to be perfect. Ugly people get nowhere these days.

"At the moment she loves the Kardashian look with the big bum and boobs and pouty lips. She's going to get fillers when she is 16, which I fully support."