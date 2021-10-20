'I won't potty train my 14-month-old until he asks to use the toilet'

By Heart reporter

A mum has divided opinion after revealing she has no plans to potty train her son.

A mum has explained why she's choosing not to potty train her baby until he asks to go to the toilet.

Posting to her Instagram account @comingupfern, mum Alice responded to a question put to her by one of her followers about the right time to start potty training.

"When and how do you plan to potty train Fern?", the follower asked, adding: "My son is 22 months and I don't feel he is ready. I think we're just going to follow his lead".

As reported by the Mirror, Alice replied with a cute video of Fern splashing around in a pool, writing: "We aren't going to potty train him at all. When he asks to use the toilet we'll show him how."

Alice said she'll show her son how to use the toilet when he asks. Picture: TikTok/@comingupfern

Her revelation divided her Instagram followers, some of which disagreed with her decision.

One person commented: "Kids need guidance… You are the adult. They look to you for it. So it’s up to you to tell him when it’s ready to start trying."

She told her followers she has no plans to potty train her son . Picture: TikTok/@comingupfern

Another added: "Wait. So what if he’s 5 and still hasn’t asked to ‘use the toilet’? Will he go to school in diapers?"

Many mums were sympathetic to Alice, however, with one writing: "I think she means she'll teach him when he starts to show interest, which is what you're meant to do."

Another added: "Y’all mad she won’t force him to use a toilet before he’s ready. The only reason is convenience. Most kids are ready by 4 without potty training."