NHS worker wins £1 million jackpot just as breast cancer treatment ends

Maxine won £1m in the National Lottery. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Maxine Lloyd and Wayne Wilbury, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, scooped up £1 million in a National Lottery jackpot.

An NHS worker won an incredible £1 million in the National Lottery just before getting the all-clear from her breast cancer treatment.

Maxine Lloyd, 50, decided to 'have a flutter' at playing the lottery while part-way through her final two weeks of radiotherapy.

She revealed that she 'didn't quite get the game', and carried on playing after she received a message saying she'd won.

Occupational therapist Maxine added: "I went to wake Wayne up and said 'Wayne, we've won £1 million'.

Maxine had just finished cancer treatment when she won. Picture: PA

"He literally stirred and went 'Well, you can't do anything about it now so go back to sleep'.

"So I had to wait all night until he woke up."

Maxine has since rung the bell to mark the end of her cancer treatment, and she and Wayne are now house hunting.

"I feel really lucky," she added. "I'm here, I'm alive, and we've just had a bit of a cherry on the top of the cake, really."

Maxine didn't originally intend to go public with her win, but she decided to do so to encourage people to check themselves and see their GPs with any concerns.

She said: "I'm really passionate that if one woman, or man, goes and just checks their skin or their breast... if there's anything different, let the specialist tell you that - which is what they did to me."

Now she has the all-clear from cancer, Maxine has said that she wants to 'give something back' for the treatment she received.

She said: "Life's been a little bit mad and there's lots of little things that I think will help - small things like... breast cancer gowns.

"We also wanted to treat the children, and being able to do that, that made us smile and absorb it a bit.

"We were really lucky in life before - we have an amazing family and friends.

"We were rich in life before this, really lucky."