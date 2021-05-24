Channel 5 searching for people to star in new series of The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door

24 May 2021, 13:52

Are you dealing with a bad neighbour?
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Whether they keep you up with loud music or can't seem to stay in their parking space, this show wants to hear from you.

When moving into a new home, we often run many checks to make sure it's the perfect place for us, right?

However, at the end of the day, there is only so much you can learn about your neighbours before you move into your property.

They could be wonderful, the could be a nightmare – it's a risk we all take.

For some of us, our neighbours are considerate people who keep to themselves most of the time – but for many, their reality is something very different.

Whether it's a row over land, a dispute over parking spaces or complaints about loud music, we all know someone dealing with a nightmare neighbour.

Read more: You can now be paid £1,000 to review bottomless brunch

The producers of The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door are looking for new cases
Well, now is your chance to share our story, as Channel 5 producers are currently looking for people to star on a new series of The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door.

Avalon Factual, the production company of the show, has opened applications and wants to hear about your nightmare neighbour.

Usually each episode of the show includes four cases of bad neighbours, and explores what happened to cause the conflict.

Previously episodes of the show have included a man named Tim who was being spied on by his neighbour.

His neighbour set up a CCTV camera which was pointed directly into his garden, and would often take pictures and videos of Tim in his house while in plain sight.

Have you been arguing with your neighbour?
Another person, Holly, had to deal with her party-loving neighbour blasting music into the early hours, and even an occasion when they set her garden on fire with a flare.

One episode tells the story of Peter, who ended up in a scuffle with his neighbour after they fell out over a boundary between their two properties.

Does this sound like something you can relate to? Apply for the show here.

