October Lust List: New launches, autumn treats and delicious goodies

Self Care Hourglass

This beautiful hourglass counts down 15 minutes. Picture: Amandeep Panglin

As Mental Health Awareness Week is soon approaching, give yourself time to pause and check in with how you’re doing with this beautiful hourglass.

It times 15 minutes with clean, white sand and would look luxe in any bathroom.

Want to totally switch off while you have a bath? Don't rely on a phone timer to tell you when it's time to take your face mask off, let this peaceful analogue gadget count down the seconds for you.

Where to buy: Alchemy Oils, £28

Grubby

Grubby is a plant-based meal box that will get you cooking all sorts of delicious vegan dishes. Picture: Grubby





Vitamist

Sometimes keeping yourself dosed up with vitamins and minerals really is a lot to swallow - but no more.

Vitamist is a new range of spray vitamins that have been specially formulated to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream, spritzing tiny droplets that absorb quickly in your mouth.

The range includes Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, Biotin and Folic Acid sprays, all of which are vegetarian friendly (three are vegan friendly).

Where to buy: Vitamist, prices starts £9.99

Smirnoff 21 Diamonds

Keep an eye out for these special bottles, it could be a winner. Picture: Smirnoff

The next time you're making a vodka and tonic at home (or something more exciting!) you could find yourself the owner of a real diamond too!

There are 21 real diamonds worth £4,000 to be won, but you won't find one rattling around inside.

The special bottle needs to be frozen to reveal an eight-digit code, which can be checked on the Smirnoff website.

Where to buy: Available at most major supermarkets, find out more here

ASK Italian

These indulgent profiteroles are on the menu. Picture: ASK Italian

The arts were really hit hard by the pandemic, with the theatre industry particularly struggling to survive during lockdown and strict social distancing measures.

This month ASK Italian has teamed up with the Ambassador Theatre Group, and will donate £1 per dish sold from its new ‘for theatre’ menu. The proceeds will support local theatre projects in communities up and down the country as part of the theatre group’s Creative Generation programme.

The special dishes to look out for are a colourful Trio of Arancini, a rich Beef Brisket Pappardelle, a pour-to-perfection Tiramisu and a Giant Profiterole with a saucy surprise, and you can wash it all down with a shaken, not stirred, Passion Fruit or Espresso Martini.

Find out more at the ASK Italian website.

MCM Comic Con

October is a lot of people's favourite month because Halloween is the perfect excuse to get dressed up - but there is another opportunity...

Europe’s leading Comic Con event is back this Autumn with two hotly anticipated shows, with one in London this month from 22-24 October and next month in Birmingham from 13-14 November.

The show will be hitting up ExCeL London and the NEC in Birmingham, with a programme jam-packed with celebrity guests, panels, independent creators and so much more.

Not just for gamers, comic book collectors, film fanatics and cosplayers, there’s something for everyone at MCM Comic Con - and if you're not sure about putting on a costume, you'll have a wonderful time looking at those who do!

Visit their website for more information.

