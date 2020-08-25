Ofqual exam boss quits following GCSE and A-level grade catastrophe

Sally Collier has stepped down from her role as chief of Ofqual. Picture: GOV/PA

By Alice Dear

This comes after national outrage over the handling of students exam results.

Sally Collier has stepped down from her role as chief of Ofqual, England's exam regulator.

The role, which the exam boss was in for four years, will be taken over by her predecessor, Dame Glenys Stacey, for now.

In a statement released from Ofqual today, they said: "The Chief Regulator, Sally Collier, has decided that the next stage of the awarding process would be better overseen by new leadership."

The decision is said to have been made with "mutual agreement" between Sally and the board.

The decision is said to have been made with "mutual agreement" between Sally and the Ofqual board. Picture: GOV

This comes after GCSE and A-level exam results calculated using an algorithm received national outrage as many students were downgraded.

Following the catastrophe, the Government made a shocking U-turn as they announced students could take predicted grades instead of the computer generated ones.

There was outrage from students over the computer generated results. Picture: PA

At the time, Ofqual Chair Roger Taylor said in a statement: "We understand this has been a distressing time for students, who were awarded exam results last week for exams they never took. The pandemic has created circumstances no one could have ever imagined or wished for.

"We want to now take steps to remove as much stress and uncertainty for young people as possible - and to free up heads and teachers to work towards the important task of getting all schools open in two weeks.

"After reflection, we have decided that the best way to do this is to award grades on the basis of what teachers submitted. The switch to centre assessment grades will apply to both AS and A levels and to the GCSE results which students will receive later this week."

Gavin Williamson apologised for the GCSE and A-level grade catastrophe. Picture: PA

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson also issued an apology last week, explaining: "This has been an extraordinarily difficult year for young people who were unable to take their exams.

"We worked with Ofqual to construct the fairest possible model, but it is clear that the process of allocating grades has resulted in more significant inconsistencies than can be resolved through an appeals process.

"We now believe it is better to offer young people and parents certainty by moving to teacher assessed grades for both A and AS level and GCSE results.

"I am sorry for the distress this has caused young people and their parents but hope this announcement will now provide the certainty and reassurance they deserve."

