Oxford revealed as area with 'most farts' in the UK - is yours on the list?

21 August 2020, 11:56

Did your town make the list?
Did your town make the list? Picture: Getty

A new list reveals how many farts are done on average each day in locations across in Britain - did yours make the cut?

If you've ever wondered how your farting habits compare to those of your neighbours, you're in luck - because a new study has revealed just that.

A study has looked at the amount of farts people do per day
A study has looked at the amount of farts people do per day. Picture: Getty

The research, from The Collective dairy, which makes cultured milk and yogurt, polled 2,000 people in different areas of the UK to work out the average amount of farts people in various locations do a day.

Top of the list was Oxford, which boasts an impressive 23 farts per person per day, which is miles above the national average of 15.

Leeds comes second with 22 a day, and Norwich third with 21.

Sheffield and Newcastle follow with 17.5 and 17.4 respectively.

According to the study, Oxford is the area with the most farts in the UK
According to the study, Oxford is the area with the most farts in the UK. Picture: Getty

The full list is below:

Oxford - 23

Leeds - 22

Norwich - 21

Sheffield - 17.5

Newcastle - 17.4

Edinburgh - 16.93

London - 16.9

Aberdeen - 16

Glasgow - 15

Manchester - 13

Over a third of Brits (38 per cent) say that they hold farts in, while 13 per cent admit to covering them up with a cough.

The survey also found that the average Brit burps ten times a day, and only four in 10 cover their mouths when they do so.

