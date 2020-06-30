Mum shares hack to easily fill paddling pools with warm water

30 June 2020, 11:27

The hack could easily fill your paddling pool up with hot water (left: stock image)
The hack could easily fill your paddling pool up with hot water (left: stock image). Picture: Getty/Facebook

The savvy mum uses balloons to easily fill her kids' paddling pool with warm water.

With the UK now firmly in the summer months, many of us are spending increasing amounts of time soaking up the sun in the garden.

Paddling pools have seen a huge spike in popularity while country is in lockdown, and one savvy mum has shared an incredible hack to easily filling yours with warm water.

The hack will save you having to use a tap adapter
The hack will save you having to use a tap adapter. Picture: Facebook

By cutting the bulbous (end) off the end of a balloon and stretching it around the tap, it can act as an adapter by creating a seal round the tap and allowing water to run through your hose pipe.

It means that you won't have to go to the effort of transporting water to and from your paddling pool and kitchen.

Taking to the Facebook page, Craft n' Creations, diy n' tips, the woman wrote: "Just a little tip for putting hot water in pool with out tap adapter.

You'll just need a balloon for the simple hack
You'll just need a balloon for the simple hack. Picture: Facebook

"Cut a balloon [sic], the top off (see pics) then connect the bit cut to the hose the other end to the tap and away you go, don't need tape. Works every time.. have put some pics up.
End up with warm pool.. enjoy the nice weather all. Hope it works for you all..

"Make sure if tap same as mine the tap Is facing the way the hose goes, mines like facing the window as hose going out window. If need can use tape around the tap/balloon."

Other members of the group commented their excitement about the hack, with one writing: "wish we knew this when we got the pool!"

Another added: "now we know for next time."

