Mum shares genius hack to get her kids to stop eating chocolate

A mum has shared a genius way of hiding chocolate from your kids (stock images). Picture: Getty/Facebook

Parents have been sharing their genius hack to hide chocolate from their kids.

Getting your kids to stop eating excessive amounts of sweet treats can be an impossible task for many parents, but social media has gone wild for one particular method of keeping their snacking at bay.

One mum shared that she hid chocolate inside frozen vegetable packets - the last place her child would ever look.

Many parents praised the mum for her handy hack. Picture: Facebook

A photo of the sweets hidden in an empty mixed vegetables pack is doing the rounds on Facebook, and many parents claims that they so the same with their kids.

One person wrote: " ha ha...looks familiar, but I hid mine in the Fridge vege drawer." (sic)

Many parents claimed to do the same thing with their kids (stock image). Picture: Getty

Another added: "Keep them in a box in the laundry with cleaning supplies, they’d never get found then."

And a third wrote: "Always my favourite place to stash the goods from my boy’s".

The post has attracted over 2,000 comments, with many praising the woman for her genius.

One said: "this is the kind of frozen mixed veges I could get on board with."

And another joked: "Haha more like a pesky husband trick!!"