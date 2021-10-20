You could be paid £24k to stay in bed all day and watch Netflix

You can now get paid to sleep all day. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

A mattress company is looking for a 'bed tester' to try out their new products.

It turns out the dream job does exist, as one lucky person could be paid £24,000 to nap all day and watch Netflix.

Bespoke luxury bed company, Crafted Beds, are on the lookout for a mattress tester whose role it will be to make sure customers are getting the best night’s sleep possible.

The job description includes trying out a different mattress each week to determine the comfortability of them, all while napping and watching Netflix.

A mattress company is offering £24k for a bed tester. Picture: Alamy

It would be a full 37.5 hour week and would pay £24k per annum, which works out at £2000 a month before tax.

Applicants must be based in the UK and have strong written communication skills so they can write up detailed reviews of the mattresses.

It’s also a totally remote role so they would have the product of the week turn up at their door, with no lengthy commute.

Anyone applying for the job must also be able to test the mattress alone without disruption for any family members or housemates.

The advertisement reads: “Our customers are the most important thing to us, and whilst the aesthetic of our beds is a huge factor in customer satisfaction, our high quality mattresses are the cherry on top of the cake!

A mattress company has the perfect job for Netflix lovers. Picture: Alamy

“To ensure we’re providing our customers with only the best beds that will give them an excellent quality look and sleep, we’re hiring a mattress tester to join our team.”

Speaking about the incredible new position, Brian Dillon, Marketing Manager at Crafted Beds, said: “We’re extremely excited to launch this role as customer satisfaction means the utmost to us.

"Whilst we have glowing reviews from our existing shoppers, we want to ensure that this continues, and hiring a mattress tester is a part of this strategy. This role will be an integral part of the Crafted Beds team. ”

You can find the application form on the site here, and you must be over 18-years-old to apply.

Anyone interested is also encouraged to visit the Crafted Beds website and do their research before applying, as they will be asked questions such as ‘Why do you want to work for Crafted Beds?’, ‘What do you think makes a good mattress?’, and ‘What do you think of the mattresses we have on our website?’.

Good luck and happy napping!