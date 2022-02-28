Pancake 'kebabs' are now a thing, and we're obsessed

Pancake kebabs are our new favourite invention! Picture: Instagram/The Botanist

By Alice Dear

Pancake Day just had a serious upgrade.

Pancake Day is finally here, and if you're looking for something extra-special to do to mark the day, we've got you covered.

If you've never heard of pancake 'kebabs' before, you're in for a treat as this is the latest trend making our mouths water.

The trend originates from Manchester-based restaurant The Botanist, who are bringing their famous Hanging Pancake Kebabs back for 2022.

Their special pancake spectaculars are made using American-style pancakes, stacked on hanging kebab sticks, assorted with treats such as brownies, marshmallows and strawberries.

If that wasn't enough, they are finished off with a waterfall of chocolate sauce or lemon drizzle cascading down the pancakes.

At The Botanist, they place a bowl under the hanging kebab to ensure no element gets away.

The restaurant – which has three locations in the Manchester area – will be serving these delicious masterpieces from 28 February to 2 March.

But if you're not in the area, it doesn't mean you can't enjoy one of these pancake kebabs yourself.

As long as you've got some kebab sticks, something to hang it off and all the ingredients, you are ready to start creating your own!

Also perfect for making pancake day a little more fun for your children, this is a great way to get them hands-on and creating their own. Of course, all children need to be supervised if handling sharp objects.