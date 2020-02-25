This Morning descends into chaos as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield attempt to break pancake flipping record

This Morning descended into chaos this pancake day. Picture: ITV

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield tried to get the highest flip on their pancakes.

In honour of Pancake Day, This Morning invited Ainsley Harriott on to show off his best flipping skills.

But as the TV chef attempted to break the record for the highest ever pancake toss, things soon descended into chaos when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield got involved.

During Tuesday's episode, the show moved outside as Alison Hammond was taken 31 feet into the air on a crane next to a giant measuring tape.

It was then Ainsley’s job to hurl his perfect pancake over 31 metres in order to become a World Record holder.

Alison Hammond measured the pancake tossing. Picture: ITV

Ainsley Harriott and Phillip Schofield attempted a world record. Picture: ITV

Unfortunately, it became clear very quickly that pancake tossing is a lot harder than it looks, as Ainsley only managed to get his crepe a couple of metres in the air.

Phil, 57, then had a go himself and immediately threw the sweet treat behind him.

Meanwhile Holly, 39, didn’t fare much better either as she laughed hysterically.

And ITV viewers found the whole thing hilarious, as one wrote on Twitter: “I was laughing so hard at @Schofe , @AinsleyFoods and @hollywills also @AlisonHammond flipping pancakes outside #thismorning @thismorning . It was so funny even my mum laughed.”

#thismorning has got me in stitches with their pancake tossing 🤣😂 so funny #PancakeDay pic.twitter.com/5hDgsLvHqR — Serenaukuleleplayer (@Pintsizeduke) February 25, 2020

“@thismorning flipping pancakes with @hollywills @Schofe @AinsleyFoods was soooo funny. I needed that laugh,” said another.

While a third wrote: “@AinsleyFoods tossing them pancakes has actually made my day,” and a fourth added: “#thismorning has got me in stitches with their pancake tossing”.

This comes after Holly and Phillip were joined by another pancake expert who helped them celebrate Shrove Tuesday in style.

At the start of the show, a chef from The Ritz cooked them Crêpes Suzette live in the studio as he liberally poured alcohol over the crepes before setting them alight.

While they were supposed to be getting on with the rest of the show, Holly and Phil just couldn’t help themselves from tucking into the sweet treats.

