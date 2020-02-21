This Morning viewers left cringing as Richard Madeley makes awkward joke about Ant McPartlin's 'personal breakdown'

21 February 2020, 13:04

Richard Madeley joked with Ant McPartlin having a 'personal breakdown'
Richard Madeley joked with Ant McPartlin having a 'personal breakdown'. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ant McPartlin was quick to laugh off a quip from Richard Madeley during the This Morning interview.

Ant and Dec joined Richard and Judy on This Morning during Friday's show to talk about the return of Saturday Night Takeaway.

During their chat, Richard, 63, questioned the presenting duo about times their live TV shows have gone wrong, asking them: "Have you ever had a breakdown?"

READ MORE: I'm A Celebrity 'renewed for three more years' following Ant's return to ITV show

Before they could answer, however, Richard cheekily added to Ant: "Not personally I mean..."

While it was a slightly awkward moment, Ant and Dec were quick to laugh it off, with Ant even joining in, telling Richard: "Well, that has happened!"

To this, Richard told Ant through laughter: "We've all been there!"

Richard and Judy spoke to Ant and Dec as they announced the return of Saturday Night Takeaway
Richard and Judy spoke to Ant and Dec as they announced the return of Saturday Night Takeaway. Picture: ITV
Ant McPartlin laughed the joke off during the interview, saying that a 'personally breakdown' had happened
Ant McPartlin laughed the joke off during the interview, saying that a 'personally breakdown' had happened. Picture: ITV

While some people were left cringing, other viewers loved the hilarious interview.

One person tweeted: "Loved that interview with ant and Dec Richard is priceless."

Another added: "Can we have Richard and Judy always interviewing Ant and Dec because that was brilliant #ThisMorning."

Richard and Judy had stepped in for Holly and Phil who are currently on half term
Richard and Judy had stepped in for Holly and Phil who are currently on half term. Picture: ITV

During their interview, Ant and Dec teased some big guests on this series of Saturday Night Takeaway, including Mark Wahlburg, Anthony Joshua and Craig David.

The pair also reminisced about their careers together, and mentioned they will soon be celebrating 30 years since they started working together.

Dec said: "Everyday I get to go to work with my best mate, we have the best job in the world".

Talking about rumours of a sitcom for the pair, they explained that while they've spoken about it for a few years, they are hesitant as they wouldn't want to get it wrong.

READ MORE: Ant and Dec in talks for their very own TV sitcom as Saturday Night Takeaway returns

