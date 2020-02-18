Ant and Dec in talks for their very own TV sitcom as Saturday Night Takeaway returns

The pair might be adding another show to their long list. Picture: ITV

The award-winning presenters are eyeing up a TV sitcom all about them, and it could very well be coming true.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are everywhere at the moment, from I'm A Celebrity to Britain's Got Talent, we cannot get enough of the cheeky duo, and it looks like we could be getting even more of the pair.

Just as their long-running TV show, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns for its 16th series, they've revealed that another TV project is likely in the works.

READ MORE: Ant and Dec confirm exactly when Saturday Night Takeaway will return

Ant and Dec won Best Presenters at the NTAs for the 19th year in a row. Picture: PA

The presenters, both, 42, have said that after they paid tribute to The Likely Lads back in 2002, they fell head over heels with the idea of shooting their very own live comedy in front of an audience - much like 90s hit, Friends.

Speaking to The Sun, Ant explained: "We’ve talked about it quite seriously in the past.

"We’ve got quite close. We did a version of The Likely Lads, which we loved.

"And we loved the process of it — rehearsing it and doing it in front of a live studio audience."

Dec then continued: "You’ve got to get the idea right and make sure it’s the right thing at the right time.

"The other thing is finding time to do it with the three big shows we’ve got."

If they manage to pull this off and make it a reality we know it'll be incredible and fans will be overjoyed!

Saturday Night Takeaway is back for its 16th series. Picture: ITV

The duo are due to return to our television screens on Saturday the 22nd of February for Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

This year will mark the first time Ant has co-hosted the ITV series since he was arrested for drink-driving in March 2018.

Dec fronted the series without Ant in two years ago as his presenting partner stepped back from several of his TV commitments following his arrest in March 2017.

READ MORE: Ant and Dec to sign impressive £40m golden handcuffs deal with ITV