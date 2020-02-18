Ant and Dec in talks for their very own TV sitcom as Saturday Night Takeaway returns

18 February 2020, 10:59

The pair might be adding another show to their long list
The pair might be adding another show to their long list. Picture: ITV

The award-winning presenters are eyeing up a TV sitcom all about them, and it could very well be coming true.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are everywhere at the moment, from I'm A Celebrity to Britain's Got Talent, we cannot get enough of the cheeky duo, and it looks like we could be getting even more of the pair.

Just as their long-running TV show, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns for its 16th series, they've revealed that another TV project is likely in the works.

READ MORE: Ant and Dec confirm exactly when Saturday Night Takeaway will return

Ant and Dec won Best Presenters at the NTAs for the 19th year in a row
Ant and Dec won Best Presenters at the NTAs for the 19th year in a row. Picture: PA

The presenters, both, 42, have said that after they paid tribute to The Likely Lads back in 2002, they fell head over heels with the idea of shooting their very own live comedy in front of an audience - much like 90s hit, Friends.

Speaking to The Sun, Ant explained: "We’ve talked about it quite seriously in the past.

"We’ve got quite close. We did a version of The Likely Lads, which we loved.

"And we loved the process of it — rehearsing it and doing it in front of a live studio audience."

Dec then continued: "You’ve got to get the idea right and make sure it’s the right thing at the right time.

"The other thing is finding time to do it with the three big shows we’ve got."

If they manage to pull this off and make it a reality we know it'll be incredible and fans will be overjoyed!

Saturday Night Takeaway is back for its 16th series
Saturday Night Takeaway is back for its 16th series. Picture: ITV

The duo are due to return to our television screens on Saturday the 22nd of February for Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

This year will mark the first time Ant has co-hosted the ITV series since he was arrested for drink-driving in March 2018.

Dec fronted the series without Ant in two years ago as his presenting partner stepped back from several of his TV commitments following his arrest in March 2017.

READ MORE: Ant and Dec to sign impressive £40m golden handcuffs deal with ITV

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The singer is also hilarious and frequently posts funny social media snaps

How did Lewis Capaldi become famous, is he related to Peter Capaldi and what are his biggest achievements?
Sharon Osbourne has revealed her new hair

Sharon Osbourne stuns fans with new white hair after 8 hour transformation
Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane got engaged after meeting on Dancing On Ice

Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane share wedding plans as Dancing On Ice star reveals she's already found her dress
Nicola Roberts teases Girls Aloud reunion for 20th anniversary after winning The Masked Singer

Nicola Roberts teases Girls Aloud reunion for 20th anniversary after winning The Masked Singer
Christine opened up about hers and Paddy's children

Christine McGuinness reveals how she spotted signs of autism in youngest child at only six months old

Trending on Heart

A shockingly high number of Brits admit to pooing in the shower (stock images)

One in 30 people admit to pooing in the shower

Lifestyle

Smart speakers can send your voice notes to strangers

How to stop strangers listening in to your Amazon Alexa, Google and Apple smart speakers

Lifestyle

Danny Dyer opened up about EastEnders 35th anniversary

EastEnders' Danny Dyer teases Mick Carter will die hours after terrifying drowning scene

TV & Movies

Kate Middleton opened up about turning to hypnobirthing to help with labour

Kate Middleton admits she 'really liked' labour after turning to 'powerful' hypnobirthing

Royals

Having a sister reportedly makes you happier

Having a sister makes you grow up happier and more positive, research finds

Lifestyle

The orange drink is the newest Starbucks craze

How to order Starbucks' Instagrammable 'orange drink' from their secret menu

Food & Health