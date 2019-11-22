Pandora sends Frozen fans wild with new Disney charms including Elsa and Olaf

Pandora is selling Frozen charms. Picture: Pandora/Getty Images

Pandora has released new Frozen charms including Olaf and Elsa just in time for the second film.

After more than a year of waiting, Frozen 2 is finally out in the cinemas today.

And as sisters Elsa and Anna head on another adventure with Sven and Olaf, Pandora has captured the magic of Disney with their new dangle charms.

The collection includes mini replicas of the powerful sisters in their signature colours of orange and blue.

On the back of the Elsa design there’s the words "inner strength" engraved, and Anna has "fearless by nature" written.

As well as that, a sweet Olaf design sees the lovable snowman grinning with his hands on his hips.

While the Olaf design is priced at £55, the frozen blue crystal charm comes in at £80. Check out the whole collection here.

After Pandora shared pictures of the charms on Instagram, one fan wrote: "Olaf❤ is my favourite ❄⛄✨"

"My mum already got me it for christmas 😍 cant wait," said another, while a third added: "So beautiful, cute, nice I love Olaf 😍".

This comes after Pandora revealed it is also releasing a Harry Potter collection based on the Wizards and Witches of Hogwarts in time for Christmas.

The jewellers told Bustle back in August that they’ll be releasing 12 hand-finished designs including charms, pendants and a bracelet – and they're set to be completely magical.

And there’s not much longer to wait, as the charms are coming out on 28 November 2019, both in stores and online.

Pandora’s chief creative and brand officer, Stephen Fairchild, told Bustle: “Harry Potter has brought joy and a belief in magic to generations and Pandora fans have asked for this collection for years.

“Pandora jewellery brings personal stories to life, and the friendship, love, and bravery told in Harry Potter resonates with Pandora’s fans. We’re thrilled to bring this collection to fans around the world.”

And fans are VERY excited about the news, as one wrote on Twitter: “Omg @PANDORA_UK are making a Harry Potter collection and I CANNOT wait! 😍”

While another added: “Pandora is releasing Harry Potter charms just in time for my birthday. if you know me you know this is a combination of 2 of my favourite things ever!!!!!”