Aldi reveal new Kevin the Carrot merchandise for 2019, including giant soft toys perfect for your little ones

20 November 2019, 17:10

Kevin the Carrot and his friends are back in soft toy form
Kevin the Carrot and his friends are back in soft toy form. Picture: Aldi
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

With the release of the new Aldi Christmas 2019 advert, it was only a matter of time until the merchandise dropped.

Earlier this month, Aldi became one of the first supermarket chains to release their Christmas 2019 advert.

The advert saw the return of Kevin the Carrot, with his wife Katie and their three children.

The advert also introduced some new characters, including the Leafy Blinders, a play on the hit BBC drama the Peaky Blinders.

The collection includes Kevin and Katie the Carrot soft toys and tree decorations
The collection includes Kevin and Katie the Carrot soft toys and tree decorations. Picture: Aldi

Now, Aldi have released a sneak peak at their Christmas 2019 merchandise, which is expected to sell out in stores and online in record time.

The collection includes soft toys of Kevin, Katie, Tiny Tom and Russell Sprout, all retailing at £3.99.

The range also includes tree decoration versions of the characters, which will be sold for £2.99.

The giant Kevin and Katie soft toys are only £19.99
The giant Kevin and Katie soft toys are only £19.99. Picture: Aldi

The must-have piece from the collection, however, is the giant Kevin and Katie soft toys, which your little ones will love – or just you!

Also in the collection are pyjamas for the family, as well as books.

The collection will be available to pre-order online at Aldi from 24th November, and the collection will be released in-store and online on November 28th.

Tiny Tom and Russell Sprout also make an appearance
Tiny Tom and Russell Sprout also make an appearance. Picture: Aldi

Find a full list of the the collection below:

Kevin the Carrot ladies and men’s pyjamas £9.99

Kevin the Carrot children’s pyjamas £4.99

Kevin the Carrot Christmas jumper for children £8.99

Kevin the Carrot and Katie the Carrot plush £3.99

Carrot kids plush £3.99

Tiny Tom and Russel Sprout plush £3.99

Kevin the Carrot Christmas tree decorations £2.99

Giant Katie and Kevin the Carrot £19.99

Kevin the Carrot mug £2.99

Kevin the Carrot Christmas Book £2.99

Kevin the Carrot crackers £1.99

Kevin the Carrot cards, wrapping paper and stationary £1.99

