Leaving your baby to 'cry it out' isn't harmful, new study finds

New research finds that leaving babies to cry is not harmful to them. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

A new study has found that babies that are left to 'cry it out' instead of being tended to managed to soothe themselves.

Parents have argued for years over whether you should leave your baby to cry or tend to them straight away.

Mums and dads who argue a crying baby shouldn't be left are usually scared of the repercussions this has on the child's psychology later in life.

However, new research has now found that leaving a baby to 'cry it out' isn't actually harmful.

The study found that babies who were left to cry could find a way to soothe themselves. Picture: Getty

Experts studied 178 children and found the babies that are left to cry may soothe themselves.

They add that by leaving a baby to cry, you are also not causing any effect on their behaviour as toddlers.

Babies that are left to cry were just as attached to their mums, the experts found. Picture: Getty

The research also uncovered that the development in the babies who were not soothed by their caregiver was the same as those who were constantly soothed.

Mothers who are worried about having attachment problems with their baby by leaving them to cry also appear to have nothing to worry about, as the research showed the babies who are left to cry are just as attached to their mums.

The research found that by leaving a baby to cry, you are also not causing any effect on their behaviour as toddlers. Picture: Getty

Lead expert from the University of Warwick, Professor Dieter Wolke, who led the study, said: “We have to give more credit to parents and babies.

"Most parents intuitively adapt over time and are attuned to their baby’s needs.

“They wait a bit before intervening when crying and allow their babies the opportunity to learn to self-regulate.”

