Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: Competition launched to design new mascot

The winning entrant will see their design brought to life at the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Birmingham 2022

The Commonwealth Games are coming to Birmingham, and organisers have launched an exciting competition to find the event's new mascot.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has launched a nationwide competition to find a ‘mascot maker’ to design the official games’ mascot.

Children aged 5 to 15 from across the country are being challenged to create their own Birmingham 2022 mascot which reflects the identity, heritage, and culture of the West Midlands, and embodies everything the region stands for, youthfulness, diversity, dynamism and creativity.

The entries that best reflect these attributes will inspire the official Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games mascot, which will be seen by over one billion people, and will become an iconic symbol for the region in the run up to and during the Games.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games countdown clock is ticking! Picture: Getty

Entries will be judged by a panel that includes Team England athletes Sarah-Jane Perry (squash), Katrina Hart (athletics) and Sarah Davies (weightlifting).

The winning design will be brought to life and will be used to create the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games’ official mascot, which will be revealed later this year.

Designs can be drawings, paintings or collages.

To submit an entry or find more information about the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games mascot competition, including the entry form and the full terms & conditions - visit Birmingham2022.com/Mascot.

Comp closes on Wednesday 5th August!