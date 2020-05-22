Crayola launch new skin tone crayon set 'so all kids can colour themselves and their friends'

22 May 2020, 14:40 | Updated: 22 May 2020, 14:59

Crayola have announced their new product, Colours of the World
Crayola have announced their new product, Colours of the World. Picture: Crayola/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Colours of the World set 'authentically reflects the full spectrum of human complexions'.

This week, Crayola announced the release of a new set of crayons called Colours of the World.

The crayon pack has been created as Crayola believe "every child should be able to creatively and accurately colour themselves into the world they see around them".

You can purchase the 24-pack or the 32-pack which will represent 40 different skin tones and "authentically reflect the full spectrum of human complexions".

The 32-pack will include eight shades for hair and eyes.

You can purchase the 24-pack or the 32-pack which will represent 40 different skin tones
You can purchase the 24-pack or the 32-pack which will represent 40 different skin tones. Picture: Crayola

The Crayola team worked with MAC Chief Chemist and Cover FX co-founder Victor Casale for eight months perfecting the new product.

Speaking on the new release, Victor said: "I have spent my life trying to create truly global shade palettes because I know what it’s like to be with a person who has finally found their exact match.

"They feel included and recognised, and I am hoping every child who uses these crayons and finds their shade will have that feeling.

"Growing up, I remember mixing the pink and dark brown crayons to try and make my shade, so I was thrilled when Crayola asked for my help to create the Colours of the World crayons."

Crayola worked with a skin tone expert for the new product
Crayola worked with a skin tone expert for the new product. Picture: Crayola

CEO Rich Wuerthele said: "With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colours of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance.

"We want the new Colours of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves."

