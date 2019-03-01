Parents claim this new CBeebies show gives THEM nightmares

Parents are terrified of this CBeebies programme. Picture: CBBC

The new Cbeebies show Moon and Me is totally freaking parents out when they watch it with their kids.

Kids channel CBeebies newest programme is freaking parents out according to posts on social media site Reddit.

The new show Moon and Me is about a toy doll and her friends who come to life when the owner is asleep and the moon is out...think Toy Story, but creepier.

The characters in the programme wake up at night. Picture: CBBC

Parents on a Reddit discussion feed about the show has talked about the nightmares they've been having over the programme.

One user said: "My wife and I have nightmares about this show. They way they move. It's not even a joke".

Most people were totally freaked out by a character called 'Moon Baby' who has wide pupils and a pale complexion.

Parents on the thread joked that he looked like "a freaky clown" while another said they thought he looked like he was intoxicated.

Parents are particularly freaked out by a character called 'Moon Baby'. Picture: CBeebies

One more serious commenter remarked: "When something is THIS disturbing for adults and still appealing to children it makes me feel like they know exactly what they're doing and just seeing how far they can push it at this point."

But many were still quick to remind the parents with their scathing reviews of the programme that it is designed for kids and therefore aimed at young minds rather than adults.

A user called Yorkshire_Dude32 said: "Yes, it's jarring and creepy to view as an adult but this is all hardwired viewing for small humans minds to process and engage with, the characters look this way for a reason and it helps the bambinos analyse and recognise little things."

