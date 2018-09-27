Dad questions why there are no changing facilities in men's toilets

A frustrated father has questioned the lack of baby changing facilities in men's toilets. Picture: Instagram

A father took to Instagram to share his frustrations about lack of changing facilities in men's toilets.

A dad-of-three shared an image of himself struggling to change his child due to lack of facilities in public toilets.

The picture shows him crouched on the floor, leaning against the wall for support, whilst his youngster lays still across his knee - clearly used to the uncomfortable changing conditions.

The father wrote: This is a serious post!!! What’s the deal with not having changing tables in men’s bathroom as if we don’t exist!!

"Clearly we do this often because look how comfortable my son is. It’s routine to him!!!! Let’s fix this problem!

Referring to an American footballer, the frustrated dad ended with: "I Kaepernick drop a knee to this issue!"

READ MORE: Dad criticised for 'comfort nursing' his baby daughter

His post was met with hundreds of comments, with one user writing: "I 100% agree with you. We are freshly new parents, and we quickly learned about Men's restrooms not having a changing table. I can't believe this hasn't been solved. We are with you all the way. Lets make this happen."

Another added: "This is mad Dad skills right here! But you totally should not be having to Dad like this, so frustrating to see!!!"

This ongoing issue was highlighted by celebrity dad Ashton Kutcher back in 2015, when he famously questioned why men's toilets failed to have a baby changing area.

He Tweeted: "There are NEVER diaper changing stations in mens public restrooms. The first public men's room that I go into that has one gets a free shout out on my FB page! #BeTheChange."

The actor's post received over 241,000 likes and 13,000 shares.