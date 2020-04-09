Easter egg hunt clues and ideas: How to make this year's Easter extra fun for the children

Here's how you can keep your little bunnies entertained over the Easter weekend. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

With lockdown still in place over the Easter bank holiday weekend, there's never been a better time to put together the ultimate Easter egg hunt.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause a nationwide lockdown across the UK, it's understandable that both adults and children's spirits are low.

However, with Easter coming up this weekend, there's nothing that will get your little ones – and you – smiling again like a fun family Easter egg hunt.

Many families will simply place and hide chocolate eggs around the house for their children to find, but this year, how about you try something different like a treasure hunt, a glow in the dark hunt or even make your own confetti eggs.

Here's some great Easter egg hunt ideas and clues (for a treasure hunt) to use this year:

Make your Easter egg hunt extra special this year with these ideas. Picture: Getty

Easter egg hunt ideas

The Golden Ticket

As well as placing chocolate eggs around the house and garden, add a little more competition to the hunt with a golden ticket egg.

Simply add a number of plastic eggs to the mix with a golden piece of paper inside for one of your children to find and claim the big prize! Which can be whatever you decide!

Confetti eggs

Have some fun with your children by placing some dud eggs into the bunch, confetti eggs.

You can buy confetti eggs online or make them yourself, and you'll have so much fun cracking them after the hunt it finished.

Fill your Easter eggs with activities for the children to make the games last longer. Picture: Getty

Activity filled eggs

Instead of chocolate, you can get your children to hunt down activities for you to do around the garden.

Simply buy some plastic eggs online – which you can open and close – and add activities or things for your kids to do when they find the eggs.

You could ask them to mime out their favourite song, act like mummy or daddy or pretend to be the Easter bunny for the rest of the hunt!

Spell your name hunt

If you're keen to get learning into your kids Easter egg hunt this year, mark each egg hidden with a letter.

Then, the hunt is for your child to spell their name by hunting down the eggs around the house or the garden.

To make the game longer, you can get them to spell out other words, or other names from the family.

Glow in the dark hunt

To add a real magical element to your Easter egg hunt, you can make it glow in the dark.

If you've got a good sized garden, fill balloons with glow sticks to create a trail, and paint your eggs with glow in the dark paint.

Make the Easter egg hunt a treasure trail with this adorable clues for kids. Picture: Getty

Easter egg hunt clue ideas

If you want to make the Easter egg hunt last longer by adding a treasure hunt element to it, use these clues below to lead your kids to places around the house:

I have windows and doors but I am not your house! I go vroom vroom and love to be ridden

Find me in the kitchen, I’m a big cold white appliance

Keep your stinky socks in me, and any dirty clothing that comes to be!

I have hands but no arms, just a face and my hands move at a steady pace

Find me when you need to know how to spell a word

I am under the place where your head rests, after a long day of takings tests

I have four legs, but I don't have feet, I come in handy when it's time to eat

I rain on you when you need a scrub, I'm very much like my friend the tub

I make it possible to have fresh food, everyone agrees I'm one cool dude

I take your clothes for quite a spin, but first, they get wet. That's how I begin

