Mum creates 'hug button' for daughter, 4, suffering from separation anxiety

Four year old Violet invented the hug button for when she misses her mum. Picture: Etsy - YourMindsetCluvb

A four year old girl with separation anxiety has created a 'hug button' to help her feel close to her mother while she's at school.

Violet Orrick and her mum Leanne both have matching 'hug buttons' that Violet can press when she misses her mum during the school day to transmit an imaginary hug to her.

They came up with the idea when Violet started doodling heart shapes on her mother, a symbol which she adorably believes is a 'V for Violet' underneath an 'M for Mummy'.

Violet's hug button helps her when she is away from her mum. Picture: Etsy - YourMindsetCluvb

The 'hug button' has proved so effective in helping Violet spend time away from her mum that Leanne and her business partner Dee have started making temporary tattoo versions for other parents and children.

They sell their creations on Etsy and describe them as "the cutest way to reassure your little one you still love them when you're apart".

Parents can now buy a pack of 18 temporary 'hug buttons' for £5.99 and the products have been well reviewed by buyers who said that they helped their children settle.