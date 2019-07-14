Hunter have collaborated with Peppa Pig for a brand new collection

The adorable new boots go on sale next week. Picture: Hunter

By Mared Parry

The cute yellow wellies will launch next week and will be perfect for any fans of the show.

Peppa Pig fans will be overjoyed to find out that the character has collaborated with high-quality wellington brand, Hunter.

On Friday July 19th a pair of sunny yellow boots will go on sale on their site along with an accessory line.

Designed to "jump in muddy puddles", the boots will be perfect for any rainy weather or festivals the kids might be attending.

The prices for the line haven't been announced yet but judging by Hunter's usual pricing - they won't come cheap.

If you're really keen to get your hands on the colourful collection you can sign up early to be the first to know when they're released, upping your chances of grabbing some of the items.

They're only around for a limited amount of time and Hunter haven't specified if this is a single drop of merchandise, so they could be completely gone forever once they've sold out.

Currently, children's wellies will set you back around £35 on Hunter's website and they come in a variety of colours and styles.

The collection's launch will be full of surprises. Picture: Hunter

Available in UK sized 4-10, the Peppa collection will probably be the same, but the pricing could potentially be higher due to its limited availability.

You can sign up here for more information on the collection.