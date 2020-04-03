Kids should start doing housework at 18 months, expert reveals

An expert has revealed when your kids should be doing chores. Picture: Getty Images

A child development expert has revealed the perfect age-appropriate jobs for children up until the age of 18.

If you feel like the housework is mounting up now that you’re spending more time indoors, it could be time to call on your kids to help out.

An expert has claimed children as young as 18-months should be doing chores around the house in order to prepare them for adulthood.

Speaking to Today, Dr Deborah Gilboa said that parents should take advantage of a toddler’s ‘independence’ between the age of 18 months and three.

Read More: Nursery fee refunds: Can you get your money back due to coronavirus closures?

Children should be doing housework from a young age, according to an expert. Picture: Getty Images

She advises parents to give them easy tasks they will enjoy, such as holding the dust pan while you sweep.

But it’s important not to go back and redo their efforts afterwards, as this teaches them that it’s not worth trying to help out.

Eventually, you should be working your children up to bigger tasks, and when it comes to four-five-years-olds, Dr Deborah says they are more than capable of doing things on their own.

Read More: New research reveals best names to give your baby if you want them to become rich

By the age of six-years-old, she suggests daily housework such as a “repetitive kitchen chore or pet care” can be a great choice as it means parents don't have to constantly nag their little ones.

Speaking about her own son, Dr Deborah added he does the laundry every day, despite being eight-years-old.

At the ages of 9-11-years-old, the Dr said parents should "take advantage of your child's ability to tackle multi-step projects” as this can “sharpen their planning and problem-solving skills”.

When it comes to teenagers, 12-13-year-olds can be encouraged to get involved by doing housework that connects to something which is important to them.

For example, if your child loves to eat, then helping to cook dinner is a great chore, while cleaning the car could be another.

14 and 15-year-olds should be able to handle complex tasks like cooking dinner for the whole family, while 16-18-year-olds can take on even more responsibility, such as paying bills and car maintenance.

She adds: "Cooking, cleaning, car maintenance, even getting them involved in bill-paying ... make sure they're ready to adult!"

Read More: Holly Willoughby shares sneaky parenting hack to keep kids busy in the Easter holidays