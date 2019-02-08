Mum uses breast milk to fade stretch marks and it ACTUALLY works

Breast milk is said to have incredible results when applied to stretch marks. Picture: Getty

A mum who experimented with her breast milk to rid her stomach of stretch marks has praised its incredible results.

American mother Chantelle Clarke has praised the results of putting breast milk on her stretch marks.

The mum decided to experiment after she gave birth and wanted to reduce the appearance of stretch marks on her stomach and has been blown away with the results.

Taking to Facebook with pictures of the incredible effect Chantelle showed how well it had worked as she used the technique on only one side of the stomach and the stretch marks in that area are visibly reduced.

Alongside the photos she said: "Been trying a little experiment for the last two weeks. Been putting breastmilk on one side of my stomach. I can't believe the difference!!

"For any mums out there breastfeeding, put a little on those tiger stripes."

She explained that she applies a large amount of the milk to her skin, so much that it is dripping off, and then allows it to dry naturally.

The results she shared on Facebook were from three weeks of religiously applying it and it struck a nerve with many mother out there who are keen to try the technique as the post generated more than 9,000 shares.