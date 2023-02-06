Mum branded 'idiotic' after giving twin babies the same name with different spelling

This mum has been called 'idiotic' after naming her twin babies Sean and Seen [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

A mum has caused outrage after revealing she decided to give her twin baby sons the same name.

A mum has been called 'idiotic' after revealing to co-workers that she has named her twin babies Sean and Seen.

The story has been shared by the unnamed woman's colleague, who took to Reddit to share their shock after hearing the names for the first time.

In the post, the colleague explains that the 39-year-old mum recently welcomed twin baby boys and decided to give them the same name with different spellings.

She told her colleagues that her babies are called Sean and Seen, but both pronounced 'Sh-awn'.

The woman's co-worker took to Reddit to ask whether she should have kept her opinion to herself [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty

They wrote on the forum: "When asked what she had named the boys, she told me that she was naming them 'Sean'.

"When I asked about the other baby, she said, 'No, they are both Sean, one with an 'A' and one with an 'E' so Sean and Seen'."

And there's more – this woman's surname is Sean, which means the babies, who have not been given middle names, will be called Sean Sean and Seen Sean.

The poster continues to explain: "I immediately and without thinking said: 'That is the most idiotic thing I've heard, and it's going to be so confusing'."

Following these comments, the person received some messages from co-workers telling them it is not their place to comment on people's baby name choices.

The poster asked other users to help her work out whether she was in the wrong.

The family surname is also Sean, meaning the twins would be called Sean Sean and Seen Sean [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty

As you can imagine, people had a lot of opinions on the baby names, with one person commenting: "As an identical twin, please for the love of GOD don’t name your twins similar names!

"Twins are lumped together enough as it is; the last thing they need is a constant reminder that their own parents see them as a unit and not as individuals. These are your babies, not your pets."

One user, however, admitted that – while the names are bizarre – it was not this person's place to comment on the names.

They posted: "Other people's idiocy is none of your business, that being said you are indeed correct that is very bizarre."

That's not where the story stops, either.

In an update shared by the original poster, they explain that the mother of Sean and Seen found out about the Reddit post and that they were later pulled into a HR meeting – don't worry, they didn't lose their job.

They go on to explain that the father of Sean and Seen got in touch to say that he also doesn't think the baby names are a very good idea.

The couple's paperwork of the baby names has only been provisionally processed, meaning they have time to rethink.

