Mum asks if she needs a 'designer vagina' after daughter draws VERY rude picture of her

The rude drawing has the internet in hysterics (stock image). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

A woman was shocked to find her young daughter had drawn a *very* explicit picture of her in the shower

A concerned mum has asked the internet for advice after her young daughter drew a graphic naked picture of her - complete with very, uhm, noticeable private parts.

Family Days Tried and Tested asked their members to submit their favourite kids' pictures gone wrong, and the unnamed woman submitted a picture her daughter had drawn of her in the shower.

Posting a picture of what can only be described as the most unfortunate portrait of all time, the woman questioned whether she needed to opt for a 'designer vagina' surgery.

The drawing depicts a questionable pair of breasts sprouting from the neck, alongside a very visible vulva.

The mother was *very* shocked to see this drawing of her in the shower. Picture: Family Days. Tried & Tested

Another picture entered to the site included a pair of scissors that more closely resembled a penis, and another mum wrote: "Not a picture but my son asked me the other day if I liked d**k?"

"Honestly did not know what to say. Turns out he’d realised Richard can be shortened to Dick and he was referring to his uncle Rick! Spat my tea everywhere."

Another mum wrote: "Well this isn’t a drawing but I had gotten together with my husbands family to eat dinner. It was quiet and my daughter chose to say, 'My mom has a hairy front butt'."

Other x-rated submissions to the site included a picture of Buzz Lightyear alongside the words "My name is Buzz Lighyear, I c*m in pies" rather than the intended "My name is Buzz Lightyear, I come in peace".

This unfortunately-spelled Buzz Lightyear quote was also entered. Picture: Family Days. Tried & Tested

Mums were quick to express how hilarious they found the thread, with one writing: These pictures are the reason I had a child."

Another added: "I seriously cannot cope I’m crying with laughter... brilliant every single one."

A third wrote: "I have actually laughed out loud at some of these!!!!"

