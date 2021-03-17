Nurse horrified after parents try to name their baby after a toilet

Nurses and midwives have recalled the times they've had to stop parents from calling their children some unusual names.

One of the biggest decisions any new parents have to make is what they’re going to call their little ones.

But while some mums and dads opt for more classic names, many like to choose something a little bit different.

Well, now one midwife has revealed she once had to step in to stop one of her patients from calling her baby after a toilet.

Taking to Reddit earlier in the week, one user asked nurses and midwives if they've ever had to talk new parents out of a baby name before.

Amongst the 3000 responses, one nurse admitted she was shocked by one couple who were planning on calling their daughter Latrine.

While they thought it would make a pretty name for their newborn, the parents were unaware it is actually the name given to a toilet.

The midwife wrote: "She and her husband had decided to name the baby Latrine.

"I had to explain to her that she was naming her poor baby after the hole in the ground that soldiers s**t into. She was horrified and changed it to Katrina.

"Two days after the kid was born, Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans."

Another user revealed the extreme lengths another nurse went to in order to talk a parent out of the name ‘Monster Galileo’.

They wrote: "Boss' friend named their kid Monster Galileo. Nurse tried to talk them out of it. Called in child services to talk them out of it. They insisted.

"Kid goes by Galileo. Honestly, I kind of like the sound of it for an adult or a performer's name but uh, being a kid named 'monster' has to be rough in school."

Someone else revealed their own family story, explaining: "My boyfriend's grandmother wanted to name her daughter Sunshine.

“The midwife said that wasn't allowed because 'it wasn't a real name' and his grandmother had no other back up baby names.

“So, a few minutes later when she heard someone down the hall screaming 'Tina', she named her daughter Tina because she couldn't think of anything else on the spot."

