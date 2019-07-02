Outrage over viral parenting technique that sees teddies tortured

2 July 2019, 13:01 | Updated: 2 July 2019, 13:16

Teddy torture could leave toddlers traumatised
Teddy torture could leave toddlers traumatised. Picture: GETTY

The footage was deemed too graphic to be shown on Loose Women after the panel were 'horrified'

Social media users have been left outraged after the latest parenting trend sees teddy bears being beaten in an attempt to get children to eat their meals.

Footage went viral that showed a parent offering a teddy bear a spoonful of food, but delivering several violent punches when it refused. A child can be heard laughing in the background.

Loose Women discussed the shocking trend during yesterday's show, but decided the footage was too violent to be broadcast, instead they chose to show viewers their reaction.

Host Andrea McLean explained: "In the videos that we watched, the babies look terrified and did actually eat the food on the second time around. It was traumatising. Utterly traumatising to watch."

Andrea went on to claim the 'technique' is actually child abuse and that it's a physical threat to the youngster, despite the violence being carried out on the soft toy.

Loose Women pannelist Coleen Nolan agreed: "They are just training them through fear... They will grow up, probably, almost definitely, with genuine issues regarding food."

Denise Welch was concerned that if the parents in question were doing this method for meal-times, they could be adopting it for any occasion that they need to impose discipline.

After Loose Women shared the discussion on their social media, viewers flocked to comment on the controversial topic.

One slammed the parents for the "absolutely disgusting" behaviour, insisting that they should be jailed for the act.

Another was hoping that social services had been alerted, adding: "My heart feels so sore and aches for these innocent babies."

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon shocks Loose Women viewers with ‘soap dodging’ shower confession

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Gordon Ramsay has divided opinion over his baby sling

Gordon Ramsay warned by concerned parents after posing with baby Oscar in a papoose

News

Mrs Hinch's public Instagram has only shared one, discreet photo of her newborn son.

Mrs Hinch takes social media break to enjoy 'baby bubble' with newborn son

Celebrities

Patrons divided between support and outrage over new pub rules.

Outrage as pub landlord enforces ‘ridiculous’ rules that ban children ‘roaming free’
One bride wanted a child-free wedding... but her husband's cousin had other ideas (stock image)

Bride's fury after 'child-free wedding' is gatecrashed by husband's cousin's toddlers
Mothercare's interesting choice raised eyebrows

Mothercare slammed for selling sexy corsets aimed at mums who've just given birth

Trending on Heart

The cast of the Netflix original have had a major pay increase

Here's how much the Stranger Things cast get paid per episode

TV & Movies

Caroline Flack wears this gorgeous black and white leopard print dress on Love Island tonight

Where is Caroline Flack's black and white leopard print dress from? Here's where to get the Love Island host's look

TV & Movies

Love Island First Look: The girls return from Casa Amor for a dramatic recoupling

Love Island First Look: The girls return from Casa Amor for a dramatic recoupling

TV & Movies

Arabella has defended her former partner

Love Island's Arabella Chi insists she and Danny have 'deep connection' - despite him cracking on with Jourdan

TV & Movies

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals plans to remarry TV chef

Jamie Oliver plans fresh start by renewing his vows to wife Jools

Celebrities

Arabella has spilled the beans on Amber and Michael's relationship

Love Island's Arabella Chi: 'Michael was put off by 'immature' Amber'

TV & Movies