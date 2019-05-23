Stacey Solomon shocks Loose Women viewers with ‘soap dodging’ shower confession

Stacey made a shock confession about showering. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

The Loose Women panellists discussed how often they wash per week.

Stacey Solomon shocked Loose Women viewers on Wednesday’s show when she made a candid confession about her washing habits.

Host Ruth Langsford started a discussion about who would describe themselves as a 'soap dodger', and 29-year-old Stacey was quick to hold her hands up.

The star - who’s expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joe Swash - explained: "I've always thought as long as you wash your important bits it's OK.

"Like you can have a quick wash, sometimes I don't have time for a 15 minute shower.

"Also I don't think it's that good for your hair and skin and stuff."

And Stacey wasn’t alone, as Saira Khan, 49, also agreed saying: “I support you on that Stacey as I’ve had dry skin most of my life and I know the water in this country is good quality but it is very - in a hard water area - it strips your skin of its essential oils.”

But Ruth hit back: “That’s what moisturiser’s for. Body lotion.” The 59-year-old then read out a statement from the British Dermatological Association, which says the benefits of showering daily actually outweigh the negatives.

To which Saira responded: “It’s only by self care that I’ve managed to sort my skin out and that’s by showering once or twice a week.”

Saira admitted she only showers twice a week. Picture: ITV

Stacey - who is already mum to two sons - went on to admit that showing isn't always on her to do list as she continued: “How dirty do you have to be? You’d have to not shower for days to smell bad.

“You can’t every morning, if you miss the shower once or twice….”

Not convinced by Stacey’s excuse, Ruth said: "I shower every morning. By the time you've had a strip wash, you may as well jump in the shower."

After Saira confessed she didn't see the point because "most of our body is covered" by clothes anyway, Ruth went on to reveal the amount of sweat people actually produce in one night by holding up a bottle containing clear liquid.

X Factor star Stacey asked her co-stars: "Is it bad? Is that a bad thing?

"I don't see what the problem is though, what's wrong with a bit of sweat?"

And it seems as if fans were totally divided by the debate, as one wrote on Twitter: “I’m sorry I can’t get on board with showering just twice a week... I’d be worried people could smell me! I’m in the shower everyday! If I don’t get in one in the morning by the time I come home I’m straight in there.”

#LooseWomen Nope I’m sorry I can’t get on board with showering just twice a week... I’d be worried people could smell me! I’m in the shower everyday! If I don’t get in one in the morning by the time I come home I’m straight in there. — KerryC (@KerryC55688872) May 22, 2019

It doesn't take 15 minutes to have a shower everyday. #LooseWomen — Sara (@DoubleTreble_) May 22, 2019

No . Twice a week. Strip wash every morning. Saves water 🚿. Used to live on a boat — Zenbeachcomber (@christi11825357) May 22, 2019

“It doesn't take 15 minutes to have a shower everyday,” another said.

While a third confessed they don’t wash everyday, writing: “Unless I’m working everyday. When it comes to days off or lazy days then no.”