Paramedic explains why every parent should pin a note to their child’s car seat

23 April 2019, 13:08

Paramedics have spoken on the benefits of leaving emergency info on a baby car chair
Paramedics have spoken on the benefits of leaving emergency info on a baby car chair. Picture: GETTY

Putting a note on the back of a child's car chair could save vital time for paramedics in the unfortunate event of a traffic incident

Putting a note on the back of a child's car seat could save lives, a paramedic has claimed.

An ambulance worker in America - known only as Kaitlyn - shared via social media this small but significant action that parents should take in order to help rescue workers to take on their duties more quickly.

The Paramedic wrote in a Facebook post: "Way too often do emergency crew come upon a car wreck with children in the car who are too young to have any information and parents are unconscious."

She went on to explain how placing a short note on the back of the car seat would help save time by telling the medical staff essential info and help to identify the injured family.

Using the note tactic could save time for medics
Using the note tactic could save time for medics. Picture: GETTY

Thanks to Kaitlyn Lawson for posting this. Way too often do firefighters come upon a car wreck with child(ren) in the...

Posted by Homeschool Potpourri on Monday, 5 March 2018

The note should include:

- Child's full name

- Date of birth

- Parents' names

- Emergency contact phone numbers

- Any pre-existing medical conditions / allergies

- Child's GP information

The note should include date of birth, names, and GP information
The note should include date of birth, names, and GP information. Picture: GETTY

Parents are advised to add anything else that they deem to be valuable information to the list.

The paramedic added: "It takes two minutes, but it could save a child's life."

The power of social media meant that the post was spread far and wide within hours, as parents added their own valuable advice.

One mum suggested that parents remove 'baby on board' stickers from car windows once the child is grown, so that in the case of an accident, paramedics and firefighters don't spend vital time searching for a baby that isn't there.

READ MORE: Mummy blogger has worked out which of her FIVE kids is the 'least liked on Instagram'

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The 'tap out' game causes children to hurt each other for fun

Mum warns parents over dangerous 'tap out' game played by children
The mum has shared a simple hack to easing her baby's cold using ingredients most of us already have in the pantry (stock image)

Mum claims that she 'cured baby's cold' using onion and sugar recipe
An ambulance worker says this quick note can help 'save your child’s life' in an emergency situation

Paramedic says this simple car seat trick could ‘save a child’s life’
Pregnant woman left horrified after stranger throws her coffee in the bin

Pregnant woman left horrified after stranger throws her coffee in the bin
The mum has issued a warning for parents (stock image)

Mum urges parents to vaccinate their kids after her newborn baby contracts measles

Trending on Heart

Mr Potato Head will appear in the upcoming Toy Story film

How Toy Story 4 will pay tribute to the late Mr Potato Head actor Don Rickles

TV & Movies

Ken Barlow was furious after receiving the dog fouling fine

Coronation Street viewers spot ‘bank holiday’ blunder

TV & Movies

Peter Kay has been posing for pictures with fans on a tram in Blackpool

Peter Kay spotted for the first time in A YEAR as he poses with fans in Blackpool

Celebrities

There's a huge selection of genderless perfume on the market

Unisex perfumes: the best of the 2019 fragrance trend

A number of social media posts and scandals have led people to believe that the couple have split

Dan Osborne shares emotional Instagram post following Jacqueline Jossa's cryptic rant

Showbiz

Jenni Falconer has put her passion for running in a podcast

RunPod episode 5: EastEnders stars Jake Wood and Natalie Cassidy