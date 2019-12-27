Parents issue warning after their kids are injured by LOL Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper van toys

Children have been getting their fingers trapped in a hole at the bottom of the Glamper van toy. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Gritt

Horrified mums have taken to social media to warn others how easy it is for small fingers to get trapped in the coveted toys.

Small children have been left with painful injuries after getting their fingers stuck inside LOL Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper van toys.

Parents have taken to social media to warn that a small button on the base of the play set - which retails for up to £99 - is just the right size to trap a youngster's fingers, and that some kids have needed help from the emergency services to be freed.

One mum, known as Camille Katherine, took to Facebook to warn others of this "badly designed and dangerous toy".

She wrote: "While using the button that she was supposed to push to open up her LOL Glamper, my daughter got her thumb stuck and was unable to remove it.

"We tried for 20 minutes without luck and had to call our local EMS who were able to break the toy off from her.

Read more: Crafty mum makes 'toy jail' to encourage her kids to clean up after themselves

** Warning about LOL Glamper ** This weekend, while using the button that she was supposed to push to open up her LOL... Posted by Camille Katherine on Tuesday, 10 December 2019

"Just thought I would warn anyone thinking of getting it for Xmas, if you do, break off the little clip that clicks the Glamper closed.

"My daughter is fine now, but it was scary not seeing what was going on with her finger and now knowing what it was, there is no way we could have gotten it out on our own!"

And she isn't the only parent who has raised concerns.

Read more: Parents love clever hack to stop kids having tantrums over toys

An advert for the LOL Surprise Glamper toy. Picture: LOL Glamper

Another, Chanie Wolf, had similar issues. She wrote: "She got her finger stuck and we tried for over an hour to release it.

"We tried maneuvering it and then realized it was a double layer and whenever we tried to move the top layer she would scream. We couldn’t see what was happening with her finger inside.

We also tried cracking it open and it was too painful for her so we kept stopping... this toy should be recalled."

Another mum said: "WARNING!!! Maddie just got the LOL Glamper and she decided to stick her finger in a hole at the bottom.

Read more: Hamleys reveal the top toys for 2019

Last week we bought an LOL glamper for our daughter for her 6th BDay. She got her finger stuck and we tried for over an... Posted by Chanie Zarchi Wolf on Thursday, 5 September 2019

"The hole looks like a button. Kids like to push buttons! Well her finger got stuck and every slight movement caused a blood wrenching scream!

"The fire department came and had to take it all apart and saw it in half. It was pinched in there by a plastic tab, almost like a Chinese finger cuff."

Some parents have recommended covering over the hole with a piece of tape to keep prying fingers out - and safe.

Issac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment said to Heart in a statement: “I am extremely upset to hear about our fans’ negative experience with the L.O.L. Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper.

"Safety is a top priority when we develop our products, which must pass third-party toy testing and all applicable safety requirements before they’re shipped to retailers.

"I take any concerns where injury is involved very seriously. There is a caution sticker on the glamper, and although the product was fully compliant as originally sold, in an abundance of care we have now re-designed the button mechanism to prevent any possibility of finger capture.

"If any of our fans have concerns regarding their purchased Glamper, please contact our Customer Services team immediately on support@mgae.biz.”