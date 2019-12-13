Parents rave over Asda's adorable £20 washing machine for children that's perfect for Christmas

The cute toy will be a great gift for Christmas day. Picture: Asda/Facebook

The blue and yellow washing machine toy has gone down a treat with parents and their kids.

If you're still looking for some extra Christmas gifts for your little one, Asda have the perfect one for any young kid, and it's an absolute bargain.

The supermarket has a cute wooden version of a washing machine for sale at the moment and parents have been going crazy for it.

The blue and yellow wooden washing machine was highlighted in the Extreme Couponing and Bargains Facebook group, with one mum showing off her bargain find and attracting thousands of likes and comments.

"How cute is this little washing machine! £20 from Asda," she wrote, alongside a video of the toy.

The lovely toy appliance is perfect for children between the ages of three and nine, and features a lovely spotted ironing board section.

If you have a toy wooden kitchen too, it'll look lovely with it and the kids can play house for hours on end.

The washing machine has moving drawers and buttons. Picture: Asda

Parents raved in the comments of the post about how great the washing machine looks.

One said: "Bought my daughter this last year for less than £20 from asda, could have been in the sales but anyway it's a good size and well made so definitely worth the £20."

"Instructions were easy to follow and it looks great. Can't wait to see his face on Christmas day!"

"Great quality, will look great with the wooden kitchen also. "

The mum posted a video of how it worked. Picture: Facebook

Another wrote: "Bought this for my two year old to go with her matching kitchen.

"She loves pretending to wash her dolly’s clothes in it. Lovely design and good quality materials. Not too big either."

While the product is sold out online, it's available in store at ASDA for just £20.