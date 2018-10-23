Desperate pregnant women are turning to 'maternity salad' to induce labour

Pregnant woman eating a salad. Picture: Getty

Forget a spicy curry, this 'maternity salad' is meant to help kick-start a pregnancy.

A lettuce-based salad is causing a stir after hoards of pregnant women are devouring it in the hope that it will induce their labour.

The leafy dish, concocted by Caitoi Pizza Cafe in Los Angeles, has even attracted celebrity mums-to-be too, with actress Hilary Duff spotted leaving the premises after enjoying a healthy lunch.

The 'maternity salad' consists of romaine lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, watercress and a secret herb-balsamic dressing.

The phenomenon has become so big that it is reported that gynaecologists in the Los Angeles area are recommending their overdue patients to give it a try.

Carrie LaDou, owner of Caioti Pizza, revealed to Today: "Doctors send their patients here — so do midwives and doulas.

"Everybody knows us and the salad has become an end-of-pregnancy tradition for most locals."

However, consultant gynaecologist Ian Currie, from The Children Hospital, remains cautiously suspicious about the miracle salad, and told Yahoo UK: "Various remedies have been used over the years but none have really undergone any serious scientific scrutiny.

“There is a suggestion that the substances in balsamic vinegar may have an impact."

He added: "Whether the medical professional support these or not will however not stop women who are usually really fed up, tired and achy in looking at any possibility to start labour.”