School axes Charles Darwin play after Christian parents' angry protests

Parents have boycotted Hartford Manor Primary School' play (stock image). Picture: Getty

A group of Christian parents were furious that a school in Cheshire had their kids performing in a play called 'Darwin Rocks'.

A group of Christian parents have pressured a primary school to axe an "unacceptable" play based on the works of Charles Darwin.

Pupils at Hartford Manor school were due to perform the musical 'Darwin Rocks' but due to complaints from a group of parents the play is no longer going ahead.

Hartford Manor Primary School in Cheshire. Picture: Google Maps

The play is a musical story of the life of scientist Charles Darwin and his Theory of Evolution, a scientific belief that contradicts the creationist beliefs held by many Christians.

The musical - especially written for 7-11 year old kids to perform - includes scenes where parents felt a bishop was being "mocked".

According to The Independent, the protests against the play at the non-religious Cheshire school were so strong that parents threatened to pull their kids out of the show if it wasn't cancelled.

On the other side of the argument, parents who weren't against the play are now outraged that their children have been denied the opportunity to be in the play.

The musical is available for schools to buy and perform from educational website Music Line. Picture: Music Line

One parent, Alan McDonald, told the paper: "It really does feel like a huge step backwards.

”It is something that I think children should be learning about and this vehicle that they use is good.

“It seems ridiculous to whitewash history and replace it with something entirely vacuous.

“I think it is just a thinly veiled attempt to cram religious views over the top of scientific fact which I think is shameful personally.”

