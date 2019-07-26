The School Uniform Grant offers parents £150 towards their kids' uniform and PE kits

26 July 2019, 15:15

The grant means that parents on low incomes can apply for the discount to help out with the costs
The grant means that parents on low incomes can apply for the discount to help out with the costs. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

You may be eligible for a free £150 towards your children’s uniforms.

After every summer ends, parents are expecting to fork out a huge amount on uniforms for their children.

Whether they’ve grown out of their old clothes, or are heading to a new school, the price of new uniforms and PE kits can be staggering.

However, you could be eligible for £150 towards your children’s uniforms and PE kit thanks to the School Uniform Grant.

Under the Eduction Act 1996, the local authorities can help out with the large payments of sending a child to school
Under the Eduction Act 1996, the local authorities can help out with the large payments of sending a child to school. Picture: Getty

The grant means that parents on low incomes can apply for the discount to help out with the costs.

Under the Eduction Act 1996, the local authorities can help out with the large payments of sending a child to school.

Parents most likely eligible for the financial help are those with low incomes, who are on a range of benefits.

The age of the child and the school they are attending is also a factor taken into consideration.

The age of the child and the school they are attending is also a factor taken into consideration
The age of the child and the school they are attending is also a factor taken into consideration. Picture: Getty

However, because this is not a statutory duty, some councils will not offer this to parents.

The amount parents can claim also varies across the UK.

For more information visit GOV UK.

