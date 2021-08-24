Newspaper, velcro and polish: Six tips to make kids' school shoes last longer

We reveal how to keep school shoes looking their best for longer. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Heart reporter

From the moment they are put on until they are kicked off at the front door a few hours later, school shoes can take a real pummelling

With the start of the new school term just a few weeks away, you might be getting ready to buy your kids a new pair of school shoes.

You get such a feeling of pride seeing your child looking smart in their brand new shoes and smart uniform on the first day of term - but sometimes it isn't long until they're scuffed, cracked or ruined, and needing to be replaced - long before they've been grown out of.

To help prolong their longevity, the experts at Start-Rite have shared their six top tips to keep school shoes looking their best for longer...



Make sure they fit properly – ill-fitting shoes will show signs of wear sooner Protect leather shoes from splashes and stains using spray protectors Dry school shoes carefully – fill wet shoes with crumpled paper and allow to dry naturally. Never dry them on a radiator or by the fire as this can damage them further or shrink the leather Remove mud and grit whenever possible – this will prevent build up and increase the longevity of the shoes and help them looking good for longer Clean and polish regularly to keep the leather supple and protect and conceal scuffs and scratches Encourage your child to take off their shoes properly. This will help them keep their shape and last longer - a pair with a velcro fastening is great for kids who are in a rush

School shoes go through a lot as kids run around and play all day. Picture: Alamy

Whether your child is going in to reception, or they're approaching school leaving age, getting them a new pair of shoes is usually seen as a sign that the school holidays are drawing to a close.

But as anyone who has left it until the last minute will tell you, shopping for shoes can turn in to a very stressful day out as stock and patience levels plummet!

Thankfully a lot of school shoes are now available to buy online as well as in store.

Start-Rite

Start-Rite have a variety of styles to suit children of all ages. Picture: Start-Rite

Start-Rite's latest Back to School Collection caters for infants right up to seniors, including My First School Shoes, Vegan collection for primary and seniors, new Air-Rite collection (technology designed to keep sweaty feet cool and healthy), and new chunky soled Mary Janes, and edgy DM style boots for senior girls.

There's a lot of research and technology that goes in to developing their ranges, including thermal foot analysis, and biomechanically engineered soles with bespoke flexibility designed for each growth stage.

Their shoes also come in different widths, and if you're ordering online you can download a paper measuring guide to make sure you're buying the perfect pair for your child.

Kickers

Kickers has 130 different styles, and you can spread the cost with Clear Pay. Picture: Kickers

Kickers has been synonymous with school shoes for the last 50 years. They really understand the pressure of kids’ feet and the impact the wrong shoes can have on foot development.

With over 130 school styles, starting from £30, their shoes are rigorously tested to ensure they are playground proof and built to last.

If you're buying online they have an easy to use online sizing tool. Their site also offers Clear Pay, giving you the option to pay in four easy instalments; plus free delivery and returns as standard, making it super easy to pay and order from the comfort of your own home.

The Back to School hub on their website features an easy to use shoe selector to find the most suitable style for your child.