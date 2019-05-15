Parents are raving about this £6 toilet light that helps scared children use the loo in the night

The light up toilet light is helping scared c children use the toilet at night. Picture: Amazon

By Alice Dear

Is your little one scared of the dark? This toilet seat light is a must have for any family home.

Parents can’t stop raving about a clever device being sold on Amazon.

The toilet night light, which retails at £6.66 on Amazon, lights up the toilet bowl when someone goes to use it.

The light clips on to the side of the toilet bowl, and has a motion sensitive light which triggers when someone is within 6.5 feet of the loo.

The light can change between eights colours, or just one if your kids have a favourite colour.

Parents are saying the light helps their little ones use the toilet with more ease during the middle of the night. Picture: Getty

Parents are praising the light for helping their children, who are scared of the dark, use the toilet in the night.

One satisfied customer wrote on the reviews: “Wonderful…my grand daughter is not afraid of the toilet monster anymore.”

The light has also been hailed for saving electricity by providing enough light to use the lavatory without switching the main light on.

The light clips on to the side of the toilet seat. Picture: Amazon

One person commented: “Great for during the night as you don't need to put main light on.”

Another added: “Bought this because my kids leave the bathroom light on all night, pleased to say it’s worked.’